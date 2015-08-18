9 Epic Open-Face Sandwiches

The best way to lighten up a sandwich? Take away one slice of bread. Here, nine delicious and satisfying open-face sandwiches so good you won’t even miss that second slice.

1. Brioche with Prosciutto, Gruyère and Egg

This sumptuous open-face sandwich is topped with gooey, melted cheese, salty prosciutto and a runny egg.

2. Open-Face Grilled Eggplant Sandwiches

A smoky version of eggplant Parmesan, this crunchy, crusty sandwich is made entirely on the grill.

3. Open-Face Monte Cristos

For a quick and clever take on a Monte Cristo, F&W’s Kay Chun griddles ham until it’s crisp, then piles it onto fried bread with cheese for a crispy, cheesy, insanely delicious sandwich.

4. Open-Face Smoked-Mackerel Sandwiches

For this version of a classic Turkish sandwich called balik ekmek, grilled bread is spread with a creamy roasted-garlic puree then topped with smoked mackerel, arugula, and slices of red onion and tomato.

5. Open-Face Steak Sandwich with Pickled Green Tomatoes

A great way to use leftover grilled steak, this healthy sandwich is topped with tangy arugula tossed with tomato pickling liquid.

6. Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches

Chef Daniel Humm’s broiled open-face cheese sandwiches make a terrific snack or a decadent lunch.

7. Open-Face Artichoke, Mozzarella and Fried Egg Sandwiches

Fluffy focaccia is the base for this melty, indulgent sandwich.

8. Cajun-Spiced, Open-Face Red Pepper Frittata Sandwiches

The perfect brunch or breakfast, these healthy sandwiches are crazy-satisfying and deliciously spicy.

9. Open-Face Reuben Sandwiches

Chef David Burke’s Reubenesque sandwich omits the Russian dressing and skips the sauerkraut in favor of a much lighter, fresher and faster cabbage slaw.

