9 Epic Grilled Steaks for Labor Day

Though it might not be the official end of summer, Labor Day is, for many, the last chance for a grilling marathon. A must-have on any cookout menu: juicy, smoky, groan-inducing grilled steaks. Here, our most show-stopping recipes for grilled steak.
1. Balsamic and Rosemary-Marinated Florentine Steak
Ultra-thick porterhouse steaks are best in this simple but impressive recipe.
2. Rib Eye Steaks with Pete’s Barbecue Sauce
These substantial steaks are simply seasoned with salt and pepper. They’re served with fragrant rosemary and a sweet-and-tangy homemade barbecue sauce.
3. Spice-Rubbed T-Bone Steaks
If you have 20 minutes, you can make these thick, flavorful steaks.
4. Coffee-Rubbed Strip Steaks with Chimichurri Sauce
Bright and fresh chimichurri is used twice in this recipe: first as a sauce for the steak, then as a dressing for the accompanying herb salad.
5. Tri-Tip Steak with Grilled Scallion, Ginger and Cilantro Relish
A bold relish made with spicy charred scallions and just-grated ginger transforms an inexpensive but very flavorful steak.
6. Grilled Texas Rib Eye
Opt for the heftier, bone-in variety of rib eye for this extra-juicy preparation.
7. Grilled Steaks with Ancho Mole Sauce
Chef Louis Lambert serves his mole, which has a delicious smoky flavor, with hearty cuts of grilled beef like porterhouse or strip steaks.
8. Grilled Porterhouse Steak with Summer Vegetables
Chef Kerry Simon grills steak and vegetables over a hot charcoal fire, then smokes a whole chicken over the smoldering coals to eat later.
9. Four-Pepper Steak au Poivre
This aromatic variation on steak au poivre is flavored with Asian ingredients like wasabi, sesame oil and soy sauce.