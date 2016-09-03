9 Epic Grilled Steaks for Labor Day

Though it might not be the official end of summer, Labor Day is, for many, the last chance for a grilling marathon. A must-have on any cookout menu: juicy, smoky, groan-inducing grilled steaks. Here, our most show-stopping recipes for grilled steak.

Ultra-thick porterhouse steaks are best in this simple but impressive recipe.

These substantial steaks are simply seasoned with salt and pepper. They’re served with fragrant rosemary and a sweet-and-tangy homemade barbecue sauce.

If you have 20 minutes, you can make these thick, flavorful steaks.

Bright and fresh chimichurri is used twice in this recipe: first as a sauce for the steak, then as a dressing for the accompanying herb salad.

© Con Poulos

A bold relish made with spicy charred scallions and just-grated ginger transforms an inexpensive but very flavorful steak.

Opt for the heftier, bone-in variety of rib eye for this extra-juicy preparation.

Chef Louis Lambert serves his mole, which has a delicious smoky flavor, with hearty cuts of grilled beef like porterhouse or strip steaks.

Chef Kerry Simon grills steak and vegetables over a hot charcoal fire, then smokes a whole chicken over the smoldering coals to eat later.

This aromatic variation on steak au poivre is flavored with Asian ingredients like wasabi, sesame oil and soy sauce.