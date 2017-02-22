9 Elegant Oscar Party Dessert Ideas

An Oscar viewing party isn't complete without a gorgeous dessert spread.

F&W Editors
February 22, 2017

From mini cheesecakes to a luscious coconut layer cake, here are nine amazing desserts that deserve an Academy Award.

1. Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse

Giant curls of bittersweet chocolate garnish this beautiful, rich dessert.

2. Mini Cheesecakes with Wine Gelées

Goat cheese lightens the texture and makes for deliciously airy miniature cheesecakes.

3. Ice Cream Bon Bons

At the Penny Ice Creamery in Santa Cruz, California, Kendra Baker uses caramel ice cream in her bonbons, which have a silky chocolate shell and flaky sea salt on top. They are a perfect, chocolaty snack and look super impressive. You can use whatever kind of ice cream you like!

Tina Rupp

Pick your favorite ice cream to fill these silky chocolate shells topped with flaky sea salt.

4. Chocolate Chip Espresso Meringues

© John Kernick

These large, crisp and chewy meringues are made with just enough espresso and bittersweet chocolate to keep them from being overly sweet.

5. Raspberry Macarons

Not only are these French cookies delicious—they 're also super simple to make.

6. Chocolate-Buttermilk Snack Cakes

© David Malosh

For an updated take on the classic chocolate Hostess cupcake, pastry chef Mindy Segal uses mascarpone in the rich and creamy filling.

7. Six-Layer Coconut Cake with Passion Fruit Filling

This towering dessert is made up of layers of super-moist, almost puddinglike coconut cake spread with tangy passion fruit curd, then topped with whipped cream and crispy flakes of toasted coconut. The recipe is from Cynthia Wong, pastry chef in Decatur, Georgia. The cake may look intimidating, but it's easy to make: "Just pop the layers out of the baking pans and slap them together," Wong says.

Con Poulos

This show-stopping dessert features layers of super-moist coconut cake spread with tangy passion fruit curd, topped with whipped cream and crispy flakes of toasted coconut.

8. Cream Puffs with Chocolate Sauce

Impress Oscar party guests with a tower of fluffy, chocolate-covered cream puffs.

9. Coffee-Rum Tuffettes

Master chef Jacques Pépin flavors truffles with many ingredients, but he is especially fond of the coffee-rum combination in this recipe.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up