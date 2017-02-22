9 Elegant Oscar Party Dessert Ideas

An Oscar viewing party isn't complete without a gorgeous dessert spread.
From mini cheesecakes to a luscious coconut layer cake, here are nine amazing desserts that deserve an Academy Award.
1. Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse
Giant curls of bittersweet chocolate garnish this beautiful, rich dessert.
2. Mini Cheesecakes with Wine Gelées
Goat cheese lightens the texture and makes for deliciously airy miniature cheesecakes.
3. Ice Cream Bon Bons
Pick your favorite ice cream to fill these silky chocolate shells topped with flaky sea salt.
4. Chocolate Chip Espresso Meringues
These large, crisp and chewy meringues are made with just enough espresso and bittersweet chocolate to keep them from being overly sweet.
5. Raspberry Macarons
Not only are these French cookies delicious—they 're also super simple to make.
6. Chocolate-Buttermilk Snack Cakes
For an updated take on the classic chocolate Hostess cupcake, pastry chef Mindy Segal uses mascarpone in the rich and creamy filling.
7. Six-Layer Coconut Cake with Passion Fruit Filling
This show-stopping dessert features layers of super-moist coconut cake spread with tangy passion fruit curd, topped with whipped cream and crispy flakes of toasted coconut.
8. Cream Puffs with Chocolate Sauce
Impress Oscar party guests with a tower of fluffy, chocolate-covered cream puffs.
9. Coffee-Rum Tuffettes
Master chef Jacques Pépin flavors truffles with many ingredients, but he is especially fond of the coffee-rum combination in this recipe.