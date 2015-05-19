9 Easy Recipes for Grilling Beginners

From sweet-smoky chicken kebabs to tender, quick-cooking skirt steak, here are nine foolproof recipes for grilling beginners.

1. Grilled Salmon with Dill Pickle Butter

Salmon is a great, low-maintenance fish for the grill because it can be cooked anywhere from rare to medium.

2. Lamb Chops with Harissa-Yogurt Sauce

These delicious chops are ready in just 25 minutes and feature an easy, Greek-yogurt-based sauce.

3. Grilled Fava Bean Pods with Chile and Lemon

Chef Nate Appleman grills whole fava beans, then tosses them with a simple crushed red pepper dressing.

4. Chicken Thigh Kebabs with Chile-Yogurt Sauce

These sweet-smoky kebabs cook in just 10 minutes.

5. Pop-Open Clams with Horseradish-Tobasco Sauce

"You can't get lazier than this," says Marcia Kiesel of these delicious clams, which pop open on the grill in minutes.

6. Grilled Swordfish with Miso Sauce

These fast, Japanese-style swordfish steaks are marinated in sake and mirin before grilling.

7. Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde

Quick-cooking skirt steak is tender at almost any degree of doneness.

8. Honey-Buttered Grilled Corn

Chef Tim Byres spreads butter, honey and a pinch of spicy cayenne over fresh corn on the cob, then grills it in the husk.

9. Vegetable Hobo Packs with Goat Cheese

Use whatever vegetables are on hand, such as zucchini and asparagus, for this easy grilled vegetable dish.

