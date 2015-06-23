9 Easy Grilled Appetizers for a 4th of July Party

From incredible oysters with tangy chorizo butter to smoky grilled kale toasts, here are nine easy (but impressive) grilled appetizers to kick off your 4th of July cookout.

1. Grilled Eggplant Salad with Walnuts

This fantastic take on ratatouille is great as a salad or a spread for grilled flatbread.

2. Grilled Shrimp with Shrimp Butter

What's the secret to star chef Stephanie Izard's amazing appetizer? The simple yet incredible onion-and-shrimp-paste butter.

3. Grilled Kale Toasts

Smoky grilled kale gets topped with a tangy yogurt dressing in this foolproof appetizer.

4. Grilled Beef Rolls

Grape leaves make easy work of these delicious Vietnamese-inspired rolls.

5. Grilled Oysters with Chorizo Butter

These oysters open on the grill as they cook—no shucking needed.

6. Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus with Lemony Bread Crumbs

Star chef Michael Chiarello's fantastic starter features tender asparagus rolled in crisp prosciutto.

7. Grilled Eggplant Involtini

Slices of grilled eggplant are wrapped around fresh, creamy ricotta cheese in this easy, healthful recipe.

8. Grilled Tomato Crostini

It doesn't get any easier than this fast tomato toast.

9. Seared Romaine Spears with Caesar Dressing

This fun take on a Caesar salad is ready in just 30 minutes.

