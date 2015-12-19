9 Easy Gluten-Free Holiday Desserts

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about dessert.

F&W Editors
December 19, 2015

In this video, our sister brand Health shares how to make delicious gluten-free coconut macaroons—proving that easy-to-make holiday desserts and gluten-free desserts don't have to be mutually exclusive.

Here, eight more amazingly simple and delicious gluten-free holiday desserts.

1. Hot Cocoa Cupcakes with Meringue Frosting 

A fluffy marshmallow-esque meringue frosting tops these rich chocolate cupcakes.

2. Gluten-Free Buckwheat Gingerbread Cookies 

Buckwheat flour adds an earthy flavor and hearty texture to these amazingly soft cookies.

3. Raspberry Macarons 

These supereasy macarons are filled with raspberry jam.

4. Fudgy Chocolate-Walnut Cookies 

Pastry chef François Payard’s gooey chocolate cookies don’t require any flour.

PHOTO © QUENTIN BACON

5. Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Ginger Cupcakes 

Golden caramel sauce is an amazing topping for these moist cupcakes.

6. Ultimate Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies 

Made with gluten-free oat flour, these incredible cookies are perfectly crisp.

7. Coconut Flour Chocolate Cake 

Maple syrup gives this dense, gluten-free cake its subtle sweetness.

8. Almond Flour Fudge Brownies 

Almond flour is the key to these perfectly gooey, gluten-free brownies.

