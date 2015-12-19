9 Easy Gluten-Free Holiday Desserts

In this video, our sister brand Health shares how to make delicious gluten-free coconut macaroons—proving that easy-to-make holiday desserts and gluten-free desserts don't have to be mutually exclusive.

Here, eight more amazingly simple and delicious gluten-free holiday desserts.

A fluffy marshmallow-esque meringue frosting tops these rich chocolate cupcakes.

Buckwheat flour adds an earthy flavor and hearty texture to these amazingly soft cookies.

These supereasy macarons are filled with raspberry jam.

Pastry chef François Payard’s gooey chocolate cookies don’t require any flour. PHOTO © QUENTIN BACON

Pastry chef Francois Payard's healthy, chocolaty cookies don't use any flour.

Golden caramel sauce is an amazing topping for these moist cupcakes.

Made with gluten-free oat flour, these incredible cookies are perfectly crisp.

Maple syrup gives this dense, gluten-free cake its subtle sweetness.

Almond flour is the key to these perfectly gooey, gluten-free brownies.