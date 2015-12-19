9 Easy Gluten-Free Holiday Desserts

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about dessert.
In this video, our sister brand Health shares how to make delicious gluten-free coconut macaroons—proving that easy-to-make holiday desserts and gluten-free desserts don't have to be mutually exclusive.
Here, eight more amazingly simple and delicious gluten-free holiday desserts.
1. Hot Cocoa Cupcakes with Meringue Frosting
A fluffy marshmallow-esque meringue frosting tops these rich chocolate cupcakes.
2. Gluten-Free Buckwheat Gingerbread Cookies
Buckwheat flour adds an earthy flavor and hearty texture to these amazingly soft cookies.
3. Raspberry Macarons
These supereasy macarons are filled with raspberry jam.
4. Fudgy Chocolate-Walnut Cookies
Pastry chef Francois Payard's healthy, chocolaty cookies don't use any flour.
5. Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Ginger Cupcakes
Golden caramel sauce is an amazing topping for these moist cupcakes.
6. Ultimate Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Made with gluten-free oat flour, these incredible cookies are perfectly crisp.
7. Coconut Flour Chocolate Cake
Maple syrup gives this dense, gluten-free cake its subtle sweetness.
8. Almond Flour Fudge Brownies
Almond flour is the key to these perfectly gooey, gluten-free brownies.