9 Easy 3-Step Desserts

Kristen Kish’s brilliant recipe for mug cake (revealed in a recent episode of Mad Genius Tips) requires just three steps: Add flour and baking powder to melted ice cream, whisk and microwave. Here, more great three-step dessert recipes.

F&W Editors
August 15, 2015

1. Plum-and-Honey Sabayon Gratins 
This stunning plum-studded sabayon—an airy custard sweetened with clover honey and Moscato—is summer’s answer to crème brûlée.

2. No-Bake Chocolate–Peanut Butter Cookies 
Crumbly and ultra-peanutty, these cookies require just four ingredients: puffed-corn cereal, peanut butter cups, peanut butter and chocolate sprinkles.

3. Guest-at-the-Doorstep Apple-Berry Charlotte 
This puffy dessert requires only sliced tart apples, a few handfuls of berries and a simple batter.

4. Easy Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta 
The perfect vehicle for summer berries, this cool and creamy panna cotta requires just 15 minutes of active cooking time.

5. Mini Chocolate-Hazelnut Cheesecakes 
Cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies like Oreos are the key to these easy cheesecakes.

6. Coconut Arborio Rice Pudding 
Made with plump, firm and chewy grains of Arborio rice, this pudding is a sophisticated take on a classic.

7. Confit of Peaches with Mint 
There’s no showy technique behind this incredibly easy, luscious dessert—you just need great ripe, slightly firm peaches to soak in a simple fruit-infused syrup.

8. No-Bake Chocolate Custard 
This supersilky chocolate custard is a perfect dessert for a summer dinner party.

9. Peach-Gingersnap Crisp 
The gingersnap crumble topping for this fruit crisp comes together in seconds in a food processor.

