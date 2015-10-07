9 Earthy, Umami-Packed Mushroom Breakfasts

Upgrade your breakfast by adding a hit of umami in the form of hearty mushrooms. These nine breakfast recipes take advantage of the terrific flavors of fungi, from cremini to shiitake.

1. Mushroom Tortilla

Star chef José Andrés's Spanish omelet is packed with cremini mushrooms.

2. Buckwheat Crepes with Wild Mushrooms and Gruyère

These delicious vegetarian pancakes are great with a mix of wild mushrooms.

3. Wild Mushroom Toasts with Ham and Fried Eggs

Runny eggs top these amazing Basque-inspired toasts.

4. Mushroom Hash with Poached Eggs

Combine golden mushrooms with toasty rye bread and sausage for a fantastic breakfast hash.

5. Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Omelets

These creamy-tangy omelets feature shiitake mushrooms and delicate fresh pea shoots.

6. Bull's-Eyes with Mushrooms and Fontina

Eggs fried in hallowed-out bread slices, or bull's-eyes, are terrific filled with spicy mushrooms, cheese and salsa.

7. Scrambled Tofu with Potatoes, Mushrooms and Peppers

This silky egg-less scramble is topped with brightly flavored pesto sauce.

8. Christmas-Morning Casserole

You don't have to wait until the holidays to make Bryan Voltaggio's incredible casserole packed with pepperoni, mushrooms and gooey cheese.

9. Mushroom and Bacon Quesadillas

These quick, easy breakfast quesadillas require just four ingredients, plus salt and pepper.

Related: More Great Mushroom Recipes

Terrific Breakfast Recipes

Healthy Breakfast Recipes