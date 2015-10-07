9 Earthy, Umami-Packed Mushroom Breakfasts

Upgrade your breakfast by adding a hit of umami in the form of hearty mushrooms.
Upgrade your breakfast by adding a hit of umami in the form of hearty mushrooms. These nine breakfast recipes take advantage of the terrific flavors of fungi, from cremini to shiitake.
1. Mushroom Tortilla
Star chef José Andrés's Spanish omelet is packed with cremini mushrooms.
2. Buckwheat Crepes with Wild Mushrooms and Gruyère
These delicious vegetarian pancakes are great with a mix of wild mushrooms.
3. Wild Mushroom Toasts with Ham and Fried Eggs
Runny eggs top these amazing Basque-inspired toasts.
4. Mushroom Hash with Poached Eggs
Combine golden mushrooms with toasty rye bread and sausage for a fantastic breakfast hash.
5. Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Omelets
These creamy-tangy omelets feature shiitake mushrooms and delicate fresh pea shoots.
6. Bull's-Eyes with Mushrooms and Fontina
Eggs fried in hallowed-out bread slices, or bull's-eyes, are terrific filled with spicy mushrooms, cheese and salsa.
7. Scrambled Tofu with Potatoes, Mushrooms and Peppers
This silky egg-less scramble is topped with brightly flavored pesto sauce.
8. Christmas-Morning Casserole
You don't have to wait until the holidays to make Bryan Voltaggio's incredible casserole packed with pepperoni, mushrooms and gooey cheese.
9. Mushroom and Bacon Quesadillas
These quick, easy breakfast quesadillas require just four ingredients, plus salt and pepper.
Related: More Great Mushroom Recipes
Terrific Breakfast Recipes
Healthy Breakfast Recipes