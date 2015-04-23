9 Dishes to Make with Your Garden's Fastest-Growing Produce

If you're looking to garden and want quick results, you should know that some plants are speedier than others. Here, nine terrific dishes to make with fast-growing produce.

F&W Editors
April 23, 2015

1. Sungold Tomato Vinaigrette 
Make this umami-rich dressing with ripe Sungold tomatoes, a fast-growing variety.

2. Arugula and Mint Salad 
This healthy salad features young arugula leaves, curly green-leaf lettuce and a fennel seed dressing.

3. Steamed Mustard Greens with Balinese Sambal
The star of this recipe is sambal matah, a raw Balinese sauce made with shallots and lemongrass.

4. Roasted Radishes with Radish Greens
Chef Gerard Craft came up with this fantastic recipe when his local farmer had an abundance of radishes.

5. Pickled Garden Vegetables  
What's the secret to these tangy pickled vegetables? Mushroom broth adds fantastic earthy flavor.

6. Veal Meatballs with Mustard Greens  
F&W chef in residence Hugh Acheson serves his delicious meatballs with mustard greens instead of pasta.

7. Healthy Chicken and Arugula Salad  
This fast salad combines peppery arugula, roasted pecans and juicy chunks of poached chicken.

8. Radish Greens Soup  
Radishes with very fresh-looking leaves are best for this earthy, slightly bitter soup.

9. Sugar Snap Pea and Pea Shoot Salad  
Five ingredients plus salt and pepper are all you need for this quick pea salad.

