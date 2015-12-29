9 Dishes to Bring to a New Year's Eve Party

You'll never go wrong bringing wine (or a bottle of Martini) to a New Year’s Eve party, but if you really want to be a good guest, you'll bring something delicious to go with it.
Here are F&W's most festive and Champagne-friendly make-ahead recipes to bring to a New Year’s Eve bash.
1. Prosciutto-Fontina Pinwheels (above)
Melissa Rubel rolls buttery puff pastry around salty prosciutto and melty Fontina to create deeply savory hors d'oeuvres.
2. Hogs in a Blanket
This fun, highbrow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for hot dogs, with sweet mustard chutney as a condiment.
3. Cheddar Gougères
These airy, cheesy puffs are perfect with sparkling wine.
4. Salmon Rillettes
For an extra-rich spread, this recipe is made with both fresh and hot-smoked salmon.
5. Roasted Onion Dip
This delicious onion dip is served in roasted onion cups and topped with different roes.
6. Chicken Liver Pâté with Pistachios
This ultra-creamy pâté makes an elegant holiday gift. Just put it in a pretty porcelain ramekin and include crackers or crispy wafers.
7. Mushroom Pomponnettes
Daniel Boulud makes these popular bite-size mushroom quiches in individual molds, but mini-muffin pans are perfect substitutes.
8. Paprika Cheese Spread
This fast cheese spread takes only 15 minutes to make.
9. Spicy Popcorn Balls
A smart update for popcorn balls: chipotle-spiked caramel.