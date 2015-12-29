9 Dishes to Bring to a New Year's Eve Party

Here are F&W's most festive and Champagne-friendly make-ahead recipes to bring to a New Year’s Eve bash.

1. Prosciutto-Fontina Pinwheels (above)

Melissa Rubel rolls buttery puff pastry around salty prosciutto and melty Fontina to create deeply savory hors d'oeuvres.

2. Hogs in a Blanket

This fun, highbrow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for hot dogs, with sweet mustard chutney as a condiment.

3. Cheddar Gougères

These airy, cheesy puffs are perfect with sparkling wine.

4. Salmon Rillettes

For an extra-rich spread, this recipe is made with both fresh and hot-smoked salmon.

5. Roasted Onion Dip

This delicious onion dip is served in roasted onion cups and topped with different roes.

6. Chicken Liver Pâté with Pistachios

This ultra-creamy pâté makes an elegant holiday gift. Just put it in a pretty porcelain ramekin and include crackers or crispy wafers.

7. Mushroom Pomponnettes

Daniel Boulud makes these popular bite-size mushroom quiches in individual molds, but mini-muffin pans are perfect substitutes.

8. Paprika Cheese Spread

This fast cheese spread takes only 15 minutes to make.

9. Spicy Popcorn Balls

A smart update for popcorn balls: chipotle-spiked caramel.