9 Delicious No-Work Sandwiches for Lazy People

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates chef Jamie Bissonnette’s superspeedy and crazy-easy way to chop hard-boiled eggs for an effortless egg salad sandwich. Here, nine more ideas for quick and simple sandwiches that require pretty much no work.

1. Melty Feta and Roasted Pepper Sandwiches

These unconventional, Greek-accented sandwiches have just four ingredients, among them feta cheese and dill.

2. Almond Butter and Fresh Blueberry Sandwich

Cut back on the sugar and use fresh blueberries instead of jelly in this simple twist on the classic PB&J sandwich.

3. Garlic-Toasted Tomato Sandwiches

This ultimate summer sandwich features juicy tomatoes piled on garlicky grilled bread.

4. Leftover Blue Cheese Chicken Salad Sandwich

Use leftover roast chicken or store-bought rotisserie chicken to make quick work of this tasty sandwich, which is dressed with a mix of yogurt and Gorgonzola cheese.

5. Grilled Cheddar and Ham with Apple and Chutney Sandwiches

This four-ingredient sandwich gets a ton of flavor from sweet mango chutney, meaty ham, melty cheddar and tart Granny Smith apple.

6. The Perfect Ham Sandwich

The name says it all—this is the best ham sandwich you’ll ever build.

7. Hard-Boiled Egg Sandwich

Let the food processor do all the work in this incredible recipe.

8. Baked Tofu Sandwiches with Asian Slaw

This superquick sandwich is made with store-bought, sesame-flavored baked tofu and pre-shredded cabbage.

9. Smoked Salmon Panini

This luxe but easy sandwich comes together in just 15 minutes.

