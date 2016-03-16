9 Cute Foods for a Baby Shower

Whether it's the adorable onesies, teeny-tiny stuffed toys or pastel stork decorations, baby showers are all about cuteness. When it comes to planning an equally charming menu, we've got you covered. From mini mac and cheese bites to candy-studded ice cream bon bons, here are nine delightful mini foods that will impress baby shower guests.

Cooked in mini muffin pans, these bite-sized snacks can be assembled early and baked just as guests arrive.

Chef Ford Fry's deviled eggs get their terrific flavor from goat cheese, Dijon mustard and cornichons, plus a topping of country ham.



Light, toasty matcha powder balances out the sweetness of white chocolate in this amazing, four-ingredient dessert.

These adorable lemon and chia seed cakes are made with creamy Greek yogurt for a rich yet healthy dessert.

These supereasy tea sandwiches are fantastic with spicy Indian chai.

Anything big made small is ultrafun for cocktail parties, and these creamy Nutella cheesecakes are the ultimate example.

F&W's Justin Chapple has an ingeniously simple method for creating fun, two-tone frosting swirls to top his moist and delicious cupcakes.

© James Baigrie

Star chef Daniel Boulud's popular quiches are great for a crowd.

You can make these creamy bono bons with any flavor ice cream you want.