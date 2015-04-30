9 Crunchy Tacos That are Legitimately Healthy

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals an easy way to make crunchy, no-fry taco shells in the oven. That's your first step to a healthy crunchy taco, and here are 9 good-for-you fillings.

1. Fish Tacos with Creamy Lime Guacamole

Fish tacos are often beer-battered and fried. This healthier, grilled version is topped with guacamole that's enriched with low-fat sour cream.

2. Beer-Braised Turkey Tacos

Skinless turkey thighs and drumsticks are packed with flavor; they’re also low in fat and high in protein and essential minerals. Braising the meat in beer gives it incredible flavor and also makes it ultratender.

3. Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos

Heart-healthy salmon is delicious with crunchy cabbage—a traditional taco garnish that has all kinds of vitamins and minerals—and tangy apple-cucumber salsa, which is juicy, crisp and full of fiber.



4. Soft Pork tacos with Spicy Black Beans

Black beans are rich in cholesterol-lowering fiber and loaded with protein, as is lean pork tenderloin.

5. Shrimp Tacos with Tomatillo Salsa

These shrimp tacos are awesome with tangy tomatillo salsa, but the surprise here is the crunchy celery salad on top.



6. Tofu-and-Vegetable Tacos with Eggplant-Ancho Spread

Smoky grilled tofu and vegetables pack these tacos with a ton of flavor, as does the rich chile spread.

7. Fish Tacos with Tomatillo-Jalapeño Salsa

These light and satisfying tacos are stuffed with meaty charred halibut and aguachiles, a brilliant, spicy, tart salsa.

8. Scrambled Egg and Swiss Chard Tacos

A vegetarian take on breakfast tacos, these are filled with soft scrambled eggs, sautéed chard and fresh tomatoes.

9. Striped Bass Fish Tacos with Heirloom Tomato Salsa and Avocado

Made with a fresh heirloom tomato salsa, these fish tacos are the perfect warm weather dinner.

