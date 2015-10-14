9 Cozy Fall Stews

Warm, hearty stews make the perfect cozy meal on a chilly fall evening. From umami-packed acorn squash stew to tender lamb tagine, here are nine amazing stews to make this season.

1. Stewed Acorn Squash with Mushrooms and Chinese Sausage

This umami-packed stew is a great way to use fall squash.

2. Pork and Tomatillo Stew

"It's our comfort food at the winery," says winemaker K. Andrew Murray of this spicy Mexican-style stew.

3. Short Rib Stew with Caramelized Kimchi

F&W's Kay Chun upgrades hearty beef stew by adding caramelized kimchi as a condiment.

4. Kale and White-Bean Stew

This terrific one-pot meal combines two Portuguese favorites.

5. Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce

Jacques Pépin's incredible beef stew is packed with tender chunks of flatiron steak.

6. Lamb Tagine with Green Olives and Lemon

Ginger, cumin and coriander give this Moroccan stew its vibrant flavor.

7. Vegetable Farro Stew with Figs and Pine Nuts

Star chef Grant Achatz's vegetarian slow-cooker stew features eggplant, artichokes and three kinds of pepper.

8. Pork and Quinoa Stew

Jalapeños add fantastic heat to this easy pork stew.

9. Chicken and Barley Stew with Dill and Lemon

It doesn't get any better than Gail Simmons's hearty, comforting take on classic chicken soup with rice.

