9 Cozy Fall Stews

Warm, hearty stews make the perfect cozy meal on a chilly fall evening. From umami-packed acorn squash stew to tender lamb tagine, here are nine amazing stews to make this season.

F&W Editors
October 14, 2015

Warm, hearty stews make the perfect cozy meal on a chilly fall evening. From umami-packed acorn squash stew to tender lamb tagine, here are nine amazing stews to make this season.

1. Stewed Acorn Squash with Mushrooms and Chinese Sausage
This umami-packed stew is a great way to use fall squash.

2. Pork and Tomatillo Stew
"It's our comfort food at the winery," says winemaker K. Andrew Murray of this spicy Mexican-style stew.

3. Short Rib Stew with Caramelized Kimchi
F&W's Kay Chun upgrades hearty beef stew by adding caramelized kimchi as a condiment.

4. Kale and White-Bean Stew
This terrific one-pot meal combines two Portuguese favorites.

Combining Two Portuguese favorites, this is a simple, sensational one-pot meal for any night. We keep the dish vegetable focused, using just a tiny amount of fresh sausage; but you can add more, if you like, or substitute dried chorizo or pepperoni.

Susan Spungen

5. Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce
Jacques Pépin's incredible beef stew is packed with tender chunks of flatiron steak.

6. Lamb Tagine with Green Olives and Lemon
Ginger, cumin and coriander give this Moroccan stew its vibrant flavor.

7. Vegetable Farro Stew with Figs and Pine Nuts
Star chef Grant Achatz's vegetarian slow-cooker stew features eggplant, artichokes and three kinds of pepper.

8. Pork and Quinoa Stew
Jalapeños add fantastic heat to this easy pork stew.

© Scott Hocker

9. Chicken and Barley Stew with Dill and Lemon
It doesn't get any better than Gail Simmons's hearty, comforting take on classic chicken soup with rice.

Related: Hearty Stews
Delicious Beef Stews
Warming Soups
Simple Braised Short Ribs

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up