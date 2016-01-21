9 Cozy, Creamy Recipes for National New England Clam Chowder Day

Here, nine amazing recipes to make in celebration of National New England Clam Chowder Day.

With its all-American ingredients, this New England–style chowder is a comfort food classic.

© Chris Court

Chef Roy Choi's lighter, Asian-inflected version features green curry paste, coconut milk and lots of lime juice.

Instead of using canned stock, F&W chef-in-residence Andrew Zimmern makes his own with corn cobs and shrimp shells.

White beans substitute for the usual potatoes in this fantastic chowder, made with sweet butternut squash, briny littleneck clams and smoky bacon.

A small amount of savory white miso paste gives this chowder a Japanese accent.

© REED DAVIS

This delicious warming soup can easily be made ahead of time.

What's the secret to chef Andrew Carmellini's lightly smoky chowder? He cooks potato chunks in milk and cream, which both enriches the potatoes and thickens the broth.

This classic recipe from Emeril Lagasse features sweet cherrystone clams and savory bacon.

While this chowder is incredible in the summer when fresh corn is at its peak, it's still great in the winter made with frozen corn.