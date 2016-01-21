9 Cozy, Creamy Recipes for National New England Clam Chowder Day

As the temperature drops, there's nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of thick, creamy clam chowder—and no region does it better than New England.

F&W Editors
January 21, 2016

Here, nine amazing recipes to make in celebration of National New England Clam Chowder Day.

1. Corn-and-Cod Chowder

With its all-American ingredients, this New England–style chowder is a comfort food classic.

2. Curry-Coconut Clam Chowder, Papi-Style

© Chris Court

Chef Roy Choi's lighter, Asian-inflected version features green curry paste, coconut milk and lots of lime juice.

3. Corn, Crab and Shrimp Chowder

Instead of using canned stock, F&W chef-in-residence Andrew Zimmern makes his own with corn cobs and shrimp shells.

4. Creamy Clam and White Bean Chowder

White beans substitute for the usual potatoes in this fantastic chowder, made with sweet butternut squash, briny littleneck clams and smoky bacon.

5. Miso Clam Chowder with Parsley Oil

A small amount of savory white miso paste gives this chowder a Japanese accent.

6. White Corn and Clam Chowder

© REED DAVIS

This delicious warming soup can easily be made ahead of time.

7. Smoked-Whitefish Chowder

What's the secret to chef Andrew Carmellini's lightly smoky chowder? He cooks potato chunks in milk and cream, which both enriches the potatoes and thickens the broth.

8. Fall River Clam Chowder

This classic recipe from Emeril Lagasse features sweet cherrystone clams and savory bacon.

9. Corn Chowder

While this chowder is incredible in the summer when fresh corn is at its peak, it's still great in the winter made with frozen corn.

