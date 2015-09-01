9 Cocktails to Make with Late-Summer Fruit

While summer might be coming to an end, some of its best produce is just appearing. From gorgeous plum cocktails to blood peach bellinis, here are nine ways to drink late-summer fruit.

1. Dark Sparklers

Peak-season black plums give these sparkling wine cocktails striking deep-purple color.

© Con Poulos

2. Fennel & Fig Infused Vodka

This savory drink features both fresh and dried Black Mission figs.

3. The Tempest

Upgrade the classic Dark and Stormy with muddled peach.

4. Raspberry Fizz

This mocktail is the liquid version of raspberry sorbet.

5. Figa

Fig-infused vodka combined with chilled Earl Grey tea and fresh tangerine juice makes a fantastic pitcher drink.

6. Blood Peach Bellini

This drink is fantastic with superseasonal summer blood peaches, but it can also be made with white peach puree.

7. Plum-Blueberry Spritzers

Bay leaves add spicy fragrance to this refreshing non-alcoholic drink.

8. Bourbon Blackberry Collins

"You can mix and match a multitude of spirits and fruits or herbs in this recipe," says mixologist Marcos Tello, who also suggests combinations like raspberries and vodka or cherries and rum.

9. Summer Breeze

This terrific Scotch-based cocktail is made with muddled raspberries, raspberry liqueur and a splash of club soda.

Related: Ultimate Summer Fruit Recipes

Summer Drinks

Modern Summer Cocktails