9 Cocktails to Make with Late-Summer Fruit

While summer might be coming to an end, some of its best produce is just appearing. From gorgeous plum cocktails to blood peach bellinis, here are nine ways to drink late-summer fruit.
1. Dark Sparklers
Peak-season black plums give these sparkling wine cocktails striking deep-purple color.
2. Fennel & Fig Infused Vodka
This savory drink features both fresh and dried Black Mission figs.
3. The Tempest
Upgrade the classic Dark and Stormy with muddled peach.
4. Raspberry Fizz
This mocktail is the liquid version of raspberry sorbet.
5. Figa
Fig-infused vodka combined with chilled Earl Grey tea and fresh tangerine juice makes a fantastic pitcher drink.
6. Blood Peach Bellini
This drink is fantastic with superseasonal summer blood peaches, but it can also be made with white peach puree.
7. Plum-Blueberry Spritzers
Bay leaves add spicy fragrance to this refreshing non-alcoholic drink.
8. Bourbon Blackberry Collins
"You can mix and match a multitude of spirits and fruits or herbs in this recipe," says mixologist Marcos Tello, who also suggests combinations like raspberries and vodka or cherries and rum.
9. Summer Breeze
This terrific Scotch-based cocktail is made with muddled raspberries, raspberry liqueur and a splash of club soda.
