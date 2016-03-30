9 Cocktails to Make with Ginger Beer Besides Dark n' Stormies

You don't have to like rum to make a cocktail with ginger beer.
Spicy, spritzy ginger beer is always a great cocktail mixer to have on hand—and not just for a Dark n’ Stormy. As simple and delicious as that classic drink is, it’s certainly not the only boozy way to take advantage of ginger beer. Here, nine more great ideas:
1. Ginger Shandies
The perfect al fresco sipper, this pitcher cocktail mixes wheat beer with ginger beer, lemon slices and mint.
2. Stone Wall
This updated version of a Stone Wall mixes rum with ginger beer and apple cider.
3. The Tempest
Think of this as a peachy take on a Dark n’ Stormy.
4. Cameron’s Cooler
Here’s the perfect summertime cocktail for a Scotch lover.
5. Cheval
This extra-refreshing take on a Moscow Mule is made with muddled cucumber slices.
6. El Gusano Rojo
Smoky mezcal is surprisingly compatable with passion fruit nectar and ginger beer.
7. Maybelle Punch
This classy, Cognac-based drink is sweet and gingery.
8. Sunset Punch
The perfect party punch for a thirsty crowd.
9. Ginger Baker Fizz
End a meal with this creamy, floral, fizzy cocktail instead of dessert.