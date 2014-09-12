9 Cocktails Every Host or Hostess Needs to Master

Even at the most streamlined party, you’ll still always get a guest who asks for something specific. Be prepared for those rebel guests by mastering a few frequently requested cocktails.

F&W Editors
September 12, 2014

One of chef José Andrés’s party commandments is to keep drinks simple. But even at the most streamlined party, you’ll still always get a guest who asks for something specific. Be prepared for those rebel guests by mastering a few frequently requested cocktails.

1. Martini 
This recipe calls for a twist of lemon, but an olive or three is equally acceptable.

2. Manhattan 
Don’t worry if you don’t have a maraschino cherry on hand. This boozy drink is good enough to go ungarnished.

3. Old-Fashioned 
The best thing about this old-school cocktail is that it can be built in the glass—no extra glasses to wash.

4. Sidecar 
This cocktail is why you keep a bottle of Cognac around.

5. Gimlet 
This classic cocktail can be made with either vodka or the more traditional gin. Fun party tidbit: The lime-spiked cocktail was first created to combat scurvy.

6. Dark ’n Stormy 
The ideal version of this spicy, fizzy drink should be the color of a cloud that “only a fool or dead man would sail under.”

7. Negroni 
A decade ago, no one ordered this bittersweet drink. Now, it’s everyone’s go-to. Luckily, it’s super-simple to make.

8. Daiquiri 
No frozen drink mixer needed for this simple three-ingredient cocktail.

9. Margarita 
In its classic form, the margarita is a cinch to shake up.

