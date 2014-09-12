9 Cocktails Every Host or Hostess Needs to Master

One of chef José Andrés’s party commandments is to keep drinks simple. But even at the most streamlined party, you’ll still always get a guest who asks for something specific. Be prepared for those rebel guests by mastering a few frequently requested cocktails.

1. Martini

This recipe calls for a twist of lemon, but an olive or three is equally acceptable.

2. Manhattan

Don’t worry if you don’t have a maraschino cherry on hand. This boozy drink is good enough to go ungarnished.

3. Old-Fashioned

The best thing about this old-school cocktail is that it can be built in the glass—no extra glasses to wash.

4. Sidecar

This cocktail is why you keep a bottle of Cognac around.

5. Gimlet

This classic cocktail can be made with either vodka or the more traditional gin. Fun party tidbit: The lime-spiked cocktail was first created to combat scurvy.

6. Dark ’n Stormy

The ideal version of this spicy, fizzy drink should be the color of a cloud that “only a fool or dead man would sail under.”

7. Negroni

A decade ago, no one ordered this bittersweet drink. Now, it’s everyone’s go-to. Luckily, it’s super-simple to make.

8. Daiquiri

No frozen drink mixer needed for this simple three-ingredient cocktail.

9. Margarita

In its classic form, the margarita is a cinch to shake up.

