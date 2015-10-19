9 Chocolaty Halloween Recipes

At its core, Halloween is really all about one thing: chocolate. Sure, the costumes are fun and the Jack-O-Lanterns are impressive, but chocolate is the real reason for the season. Here, nine of our best-ever chocolaty recipes to make this Halloween.

1. Chocolate Mice (above)

These icky-cute mice feature three kinds of chocolate: semisweet in the creamy, cakey center and white and bittersweet in the crisp chocolate shell.

2. Chocolate-Peanut Butter Swiss Rolls

Fudgy cake, fluffy peanut butter filling and a chocolate ganache coating combine to form the perfect sweet indulgence.

3. Halloween Whoopie Pies

These little cream-filled chocolate cakes are dressed in their Halloween finest with orange sashes made by rolling the creamy edges in bright orange nonpareils.

4. Chocolate Cornflake Clusters

Crazy-chocolaty and super-crispy, these clusters are seriously addictive.

5. Bittersweet Chocolate Truffles Rolled in Spices

These bittersweet truffles are coated with a variety of flavorings, including blends of Chinese and Mexican spices.

6. Chocolate Chip-Pretzel Bars

These salty-sweet dessert bars get a double hit of chocolate from chocolate chips and sprinkles.

7. Coconut Chocolate Candy Bars

DIY candy bars are easier to make than you might think.

8. Chocolate Cream Squares

This super-rich dessert contains chocolate whipped cream between layers of bittersweet chocolate cake topped with a fudgy chocolate glaze.

9. Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almonds and Seeds

A small piece of this super-chunky dark-chocolate bark staves off the most intense of chocolate cravings.

Ready in just 30 minutes, this addictive dessert can easily be made ahead of time. PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

