9 Chicken Noodle Soups That Will Cure Your Sniffles

Chicken noodle soup is delicious anytime, but it's especially comforting when you're feeling under the weather. From a classic, old-school recipe to a kimchi-packed Korean-inspired version, here are nine amazing chicken noodle soups that will help cure a cold or simply make for a delicious dinner.
1. Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup
Any type of pasta you have on hand will work in this classic noodle soup.
2. Easy Chicken Ramen Soup
Rotisserie chicken and quick-cooking ramen make this recipe super simple.
3. Asian Chicken Noodle Soup
This comforting recipe features shiitake mushrooms, which are a great source of iron and antioxidants.
4. Thai Chicken and Coconut Soup with Noodles
Amp up the heat in the fast soup with more cayenne.
5. Classic Chicken Noodle Soup
This traditional soup gets its deeply flavorful broth from a whole chicken.
6. Chicken and Noodles in Spiced Broth
Alternative healers use star anise to fight cold and flu symptoms. This fantastic recipe combines the licorice-scented spice with cinnamon and ginger.
7. Gingery Chicken Noodle Soup
This excellent cold-fighting soup features plenty of ginger.
8. Thai Chicken Noodle Soup with Red Curry
Red curry paste gives this delicious Thai-inspired version terrific heat.
9. Korean Chicken Soup
This warming chicken soup features thick udon noodles, tofu and kimchi.
