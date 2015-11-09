9 Chicken Noodle Soups That Will Cure Your Sniffles

1. Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup

Any type of pasta you have on hand will work in this classic noodle soup.

2. Easy Chicken Ramen Soup

Rotisserie chicken and quick-cooking ramen make this recipe super simple.

3. Asian Chicken Noodle Soup

This comforting recipe features shiitake mushrooms, which are a great source of iron and antioxidants.

4. Thai Chicken and Coconut Soup with Noodles

Amp up the heat in the fast soup with more cayenne.

5. Classic Chicken Noodle Soup

This traditional soup gets its deeply flavorful broth from a whole chicken.

6. Chicken and Noodles in Spiced Broth

Alternative healers use star anise to fight cold and flu symptoms. This fantastic recipe combines the licorice-scented spice with cinnamon and ginger.

7. Gingery Chicken Noodle Soup

This excellent cold-fighting soup features plenty of ginger.

8. Thai Chicken Noodle Soup with Red Curry

Red curry paste gives this delicious Thai-inspired version terrific heat.

9. Korean Chicken Soup

This warming chicken soup features thick udon noodles, tofu and kimchi.



