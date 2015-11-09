9 Chefs' Dream Thanksgiving Turkeys

Kicking off today, we're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. Your Thanksgiving Turkey training starts now.
"Thanksgiving is all about that deep emotional connection to food that takes you to a place where you feel beyond comfortable," says star chef Tyler Florence, who shares his recipe for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey in our November issue.
To create his ideal turkey, Florence spatchcocks the bird (splitting the bird and forcing it flat) and roasts it with polenta stuffed under the skin. The result: supermoist meat, extra-crispy skin and deliciously flavorful dressing. Here, eight more chefs share their favorite Thanksgiving turkey preparations; including Mario Batali's crispy, pizza-oven-roasted bird and grill master Tim Love's salt-water brine featuring dried chiles and fresh garlic.
Watch the clips below and stay tuned for more incredible video this season, from a Mad Genius Tip for the juiciest turkey to tips on how to infuse your New Year with more chocolate.
Mario Batali
Susan Feniger
John Besh
Thomas Keller
Time Love
Gail Simmons
Andrew Zimmern
Marcus Samuelsson