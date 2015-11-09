9 Chefs' Dream Thanksgiving Turkeys

"Thanksgiving is all about that deep emotional connection to food that takes you to a place where you feel beyond comfortable," says star chef Tyler Florence, who shares his recipe for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey in our November issue.

To create his ideal turkey, Florence spatchcocks the bird (splitting the bird and forcing it flat) and roasts it with polenta stuffed under the skin. The result: supermoist meat, extra-crispy skin and deliciously flavorful dressing. Here, eight more chefs share their favorite Thanksgiving turkey preparations; including Mario Batali's crispy, pizza-oven-roasted bird and grill master Tim Love's salt-water brine featuring dried chiles and fresh garlic.

Watch the clips below and stay tuned for more incredible video this season, from a Mad Genius Tip for the juiciest turkey to tips on how to infuse your New Year with more chocolate.

Mario Batali

Susan Feniger

John Besh

Thomas Keller

Time Love

Gail Simmons

Andrew Zimmern

Marcus Samuelsson