9 Burger Highlights from the 2015 Blue Moon Burger Bash

The annual Burger Bash at the New York City Wine & Food Festival is nirvana for true burger enthusiasts. Held on a massive rooftop at NYC's Pier 92, this year's event was no exception. Though there were too many burgers for any mere mortal to sample, we think we did a pretty great job of tasting through some incredible specimens. Here, nine amazing burgers we spotted and tried at the Blue Moon Burger Bash.

1. Pincho Factory's fried Croquetesa Burger.

© Justine Sterling

2. Happiest Hour's double-pattied Happiest Burger.

© Justine Sterling

3. Standard Burger's OMG Burger topped with grilled plantains and straw onions.

© Justine Sterling

4. The Ainsworth's Bacon Mac n' Cheese Burger with a beef patty and a fried panko-coated mac and cheese patty.

© Justine Sterling

5. Shakeshack's Crackle Shack topped with crunchy pork cracklings.

© Justine Sterling

6. Marlowe's Marlowe Burger made with a beef-and-lamb patty.

© Brianna Wippman

7. Saxon + Parole's Dry Aged Burger topped with maple bacon and bone marrow Béarnaise.

© Brianna Wippman

8. Black Tap's Black Tap Kobe Beef Burger, which took home the People's Choice Award.

© Brianna Wippman

9. EMILY's EMILY Burger on a pretzel bun.

© Brianna Wippman

Related: Best Burgers in the U.S.

Over-the-Top Burgers

Amazing Bacon Burgers