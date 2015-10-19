9 Burger Highlights from the 2015 Blue Moon Burger Bash

Here, nine amazing burgers we spotted and tried at the Blue Moon Burger Bash.
The annual Burger Bash at the New York City Wine & Food Festival is nirvana for true burger enthusiasts. Held on a massive rooftop at NYC's Pier 92, this year's event was no exception. Though there were too many burgers for any mere mortal to sample, we think we did a pretty great job of tasting through some incredible specimens. Here, nine amazing burgers we spotted and tried at the Blue Moon Burger Bash.
1. Pincho Factory's fried Croquetesa Burger.
2. Happiest Hour's double-pattied Happiest Burger.
3. Standard Burger's OMG Burger topped with grilled plantains and straw onions.
4. The Ainsworth's Bacon Mac n' Cheese Burger with a beef patty and a fried panko-coated mac and cheese patty.
5. Shakeshack's Crackle Shack topped with crunchy pork cracklings.
6. Marlowe's Marlowe Burger made with a beef-and-lamb patty.
7. Saxon + Parole's Dry Aged Burger topped with maple bacon and bone marrow Béarnaise.
8. Black Tap's Black Tap Kobe Beef Burger, which took home the People's Choice Award.
9. EMILY's EMILY Burger on a pretzel bun.
