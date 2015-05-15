9 Bright, Vibrant Apricot Cocktails

Eating a perfectly ripe apricot is one of life’s great pleasures, but you can upgrade the experience with booze. Here, nine vibrant, refreshing apricot cocktails to make now.

1. Pisco-Apricot Tropicál

Inspired by the Pisco Punch, the Pisco-Apricot Tropicál first appeared in Charles H. Baker’s 1951 South American Gentleman’s Companion.



RELATED: Peruvian-Style Pisco Sour

2. Georgia on My Mind

Beer adds carbonation and a pleasant funkiness to cocktails. The apricot ale here offers fruitiness, too.

3. Czarine

To keep this drink from getting too cold, bartender Hidetsugo Ueno employs what he calls a low-speed stir. "You have to feel when the stir gets heavy," he says. "That's the moment when the apricot aroma really comes through."

4. Sumo in a Sidecar

In this version of the classic sidecar, apricot brandy replaces traditional Cognac.

5. Besito

This sparkling, apricot-accented cocktail is a take on the early-20th-century drink French 75 (gin, Champagne, lemon juice and sugar). Besito means "little kiss."

6. The A List

This smooth tequila cocktail features apricot brandy and fresh orange juice.

7. Wheat and Barley

Here, mixologist Sean Muldoon combines plum (vodka) and apricot (liqueur) with citrus to make this pleasantly dry cocktail.

8. Gin Blossom

In this fragrant, crystal-clear cocktail apricot eau-de-vie is matched with juniper-scented gin.

9. Northern Spy

Bartender Josey Packard makes her own apricot brandy for this cocktail by infusing Cognac with dried fruit.

Related: More Apricot Recipes

7 Best Savory Apricot Recipes

11 Best-Ever Apricot Desserts