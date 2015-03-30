9 Boozy Ways to Drink Your Easter Eggs

Instead of dying and hiding eggs this Easter, use them to make deliciously frothy cocktails. Here, nine fantastic, spring drinks to make with eggs.

F&W Editors
March 30, 2015

1. Mediterranean Pink Lady 
Limoncello and Campari come together in this crisp, citrusy cocktail.

2. Cucumber, Salt & Smoke 
Mezcal provides the smokiness in this unusual Pisco Sour update. The shaken egg white adds a dramatic foamy head.

3. Dusk Flip 
This ultra-creamy whiskey-and-blackberry cocktail is the perfect after-dinner drink.

4. Passionflower 
This cocktail gets its “passion” from Parfait Amour (“perfect love”), a sweet violet liqueur flavored with violet petals, orange peel and vanilla bean.

5. Jasmine Gin Fizz 
Give the classic Silver Fizz an update with jasmine tea-infused gin.

6. Apricot Sour 
Fruity apricot brandy is the base of this deliciously frothy drink.

7. Aviation Blush Sour 
This creamy riff on an Aviation is made with crème de violette, muddled sour marasca cherries and maraschino liqueur.

8. Café Brûlot Flip  
A flip is a drink that contains a whole raw egg. It gives the cocktail a velvety creaminess.

9. Rosemary’s Club 
This vodka-fortified twist on a vintage gin drink called the Clover Club, raspberry syrup is replaced with fresh raspberries.

