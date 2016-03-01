The 9 Best Wurst Recipes

In Germany, wurst (sausage) is a staple at any meal—especially when beer gets involved. Though they're typically made with veal, pork or a mix of the two meats, German sausages come in a wide range of styles from classic bratwurst (usually pork seasoned with marjoram) to thick, juicy knockwurst (pork with lots of garlic) to pale boiled weisswurst (veal mixed with onions, cardamom and parsley). Start your liebesaffäre (love affair) with the delicious sausages with our best wurst recipes.

1. Grilled Brats and Onions with Parsley Sauce

Give the classic cookout dish an upgrade with bright and lemony parsley sauce.

2. Lentil Salad with Knockwurst

This rustic, room temperature salad is packed with tender lentils and meaty sausage.

3. Sautéed German Sausages with Bacon and Apple Sauerkraut

In Germany's Pfalz region, cooks braise sauerkraut with onions, apples, seasonings, a touch of sugar and a little of the region's Riesling wine, creating an addictive accompaniment for juicy weisswurst or bratwurst.

4. Franks and Beans Cassoulet

This grown-up take on franks and beans includes a combination of knockwurst, weisswurst and Italian sausage.

5. Brat Reubens

Bratwurst meets pastrami, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing in these hybrid sandwiches.

6. Baked Rice and Beans with White Veal Sausage

This satisfying dish fuses the classic Latin combination of rice and beans with the sausages and bread-crumb topping of cassoulet, the much-loved French casserole. Also in the global mix: German bockwurst sausages.

7. Bratwurst with Mustardy Fried Potatoes and Braised Cabbage

Mustardy fried potatoes are the perfect accompaniment to grilled bratwurst.

8. Beer Braised Cabbage and Sausage

Braising bratwurst in beer makes it even more beer-friendly.

9. Sausage Choucroute

F&W's Kay Chun makes her shortcut choucroute with only five ingredients, not counting salt and pepper.