9 Best Turkey Burgers for Labor Day

Turkey burgers don't have to be dry or boring. This Labor Day, make turkey burgers the main event with these incredibly juicy, flavor-packed recipes.
Turkey burgers don't have to be dry or boring. This Labor Day, make turkey burgers the main event with these incredibly juicy, flavor-packed recipes.
1. Green Goddess Turkey Burgers
Anchovy, scallions and lots of fresh herbs give these supereasy turkey burgers fantastic flavor.
2. Thai Turkey Burgers
These excellent burgers are made with Asian hot sauce and topped with crunchy chopped peanuts.
3. Turkey Burgers with Smoked Gouda
Grilling genius Bobby Flay takes simple turkey burgers up a notch thanks to nutty, melted Gouda cheese and sweet-spicy sauce made with mustard, horseradish and honey.
4. Barbecue-Glazed Turkey Burgers
What's the secret to actress Gwyneth Paltrow's amazing burgers? Jarred barbecue sauce adds a ton of flavor and helps keep the patties from drying out.
5. Turkey Burgers with Pesto Mayonnaise
Prepared pesto, mayonnaise and sun-dried tomatoes makes a simple, delicious sauce.
6. Oaxacan Turkey Burgers with Chipotle Salsa
Chile-based moles were the inspiration for these spicy turkey burgers.
7. Turkey Burgers
These classic turkey burgers are served on fluffy focaccia bread.
8. Michelle's Turkey Burgers with Lemon Mayonnaise
Chef Spike Mendelsohn created this healthy burger in honor of First Lady Michelle Obama.
9. Turkey Burgers with Spicy Pickle Sauce
Try these lean burgers on whole wheat english muffins.
Related: Delicious Burger Recipes
More Cookout Party Ideas
Great Grilling Tips