The 9 Best Treats to Bring to a Holiday Party

From candy cane-studded whoopie pies to hazelnut cookies with crunchy cocoa nibs, here are nine amazing desserts that will be a hit at any holiday party.



1. Peppermint Buttercrunch

Dominique Ansel's delicious chocolate bark is great for a crowd.

2. Ginger-Studded Sugar Cookies

This sweet, candied-ginger dough can be refrigerated in log-form for simple slice-and-bake cookies.

3. Chocolate Whoopie Pies with Vanilla Cream Cheese Fluff

Chef Michael Voltaggio grew up eating these luscious whoopee pies filled with fluffy, sweet vanilla–cream cheese. They’re extra festive when rolled in crushed peppermint.

4. Dulce de Leche Crispies

This grown-up take on the classic Rice Krispies Treats features toasted almonds and the Latin American dessert sauce, dulce de leche.

5. Milk Chocolate-Dipped Hazelnut Sandies

These fantastic cookies are laced with crunchy cocoa nibs and dipped in creamy milk chocolate.

6. Peanut-Butter-and-Jelly Cups

Bitter dark chocolate balances the sweet, creamy peanut butter ganache filling.



7. Noel Balls

These buttery cookies are studded with plump Medjool dates.

8. Espresso-Shortbread Brownie Bars

How do you upgrade brownies? With a crumbly, espresso-flavored shortbread crust.

9. Gluten-Free Chocolate-Almond Thumbprint Cookies

Gooey caramel fills these tasty dairy-free cookies.

