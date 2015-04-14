9 Best Spring Sandwiches

From smoky asparagus subs to cheesy melts with watercress, here are nine fantastic sandwiches that take advantage of fresh spring produce.

1. Vegetable Sandwich with Dill Sauce

Fresh spring vegetables like carrots, spinach and radishes are perfect for these quick, meatless sandwiches.

2. Spicy Avocado and Pea Tea Sandwiches

Tangy chile-herb dressing tops these healthy open-face sandwiches.

3. Grilled Asparagus Subs with Smoky French Dressing

These vegetarian sandwiches get fantastic, smoky flavor thanks to chipotles and smoked salt.

4. Pan Bagnat

Fennel and chickpeas star in this version of the classic Provençal sandwich.

5. Spicy Carrot Sandwiches

These super simple sandwiches feature warm grated carrots and hummus.

6. Endive-and-Apricot Tartines

Ready in just 30 minutes, these fast sandwiches combine sweet apricots, crips endive, toasted pecans and sharp Manchego cheese.

7. Asparagus & Aged Goat Cheese Sandwiches

Asparagus is used two ways in this terrific spring sandwich: shaved into thin long strips and roasted.

8. Bacon and Cheese Melts with Garlicky Watercress

Fresh watercress tops these incredible, gooey sandwiches.

9. Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado

These delicious sandwiches are excellent for breakfast on the go.

