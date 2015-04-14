9 Best Spring Sandwiches

From smoky asparagus subs to cheesy melts with watercress, here are nine fantastic sandwiches that take advantage of fresh spring produce.
1. Vegetable Sandwich with Dill Sauce
Fresh spring vegetables like carrots, spinach and radishes are perfect for these quick, meatless sandwiches.
2. Spicy Avocado and Pea Tea Sandwiches
Tangy chile-herb dressing tops these healthy open-face sandwiches.
3. Grilled Asparagus Subs with Smoky French Dressing
These vegetarian sandwiches get fantastic, smoky flavor thanks to chipotles and smoked salt.
4. Pan Bagnat
Fennel and chickpeas star in this version of the classic Provençal sandwich.
5. Spicy Carrot Sandwiches
These super simple sandwiches feature warm grated carrots and hummus.
6. Endive-and-Apricot Tartines
Ready in just 30 minutes, these fast sandwiches combine sweet apricots, crips endive, toasted pecans and sharp Manchego cheese.
7. Asparagus & Aged Goat Cheese Sandwiches
Asparagus is used two ways in this terrific spring sandwich: shaved into thin long strips and roasted.
8. Bacon and Cheese Melts with Garlicky Watercress
Fresh watercress tops these incredible, gooey sandwiches.
9. Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado
These delicious sandwiches are excellent for breakfast on the go.
