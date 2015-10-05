9 Best Shrimp Pastas

Up your pasta game by adding sweet, plump shrimp. From garlicky spaghettini to fast fettuccine with creamy mascarpone sauce, here are nine amazing shrimp pastas.

1. Angry Shrimp Spaghettini

Panko added to the garlicky shrimp sauté gives this dish terrific texture.

2. Baked Pasta with Shrimp

For this easy version of the Spanish dish fideus, pasta gets baked in the oven until it's wonderfully crisp.

3. Shrimp and Squid Noodles

This Asian-inspired dish is made with crisp bean sprouts and strips of cooked egg.

Related: Fast and Healthy Shrimp Recipes

4. Fusilli with Shrimp and Grated Pressed Caviar

Jacques Pépin's decadent pasta features shrimp seasoned with pressed caviar shavings in a mushroom cream sauce.

5. Pasta Shells with Shrimp and Garlicky Bread Crumbs

What's the secret to this fantastic pasta salad? Sautéed bread crumbs make a crisp topping.

6. Shrimp Fra Diavolo with Vermicelli

Thin strands of pasta soak up the spicy tomato sauce in this awesome shrimp dish.

7. Seafood Capellini with Saffron

Hot paprika hot and a pinch of saffron threads give this seafood pasta its delicate flavor.

8. Orzo Risotto with Buttery Shrimp

When chef Ryan Poli and his kitchen staff tried finishing orzo risotto-style (stirring the cooked orzo with stock until creamy) they got fantastic results with impressive speed.

9. Fettuccine with Shrimp

F&W Justin Chapple's quick pasta combines scallions, creamy mascarpone cheese and fresh spinach.

© Andrew Purcell

Related: More Great Shrimp Recipes

Seafood Pastas

Fast Weekday Pastas