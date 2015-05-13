9 Best Pineapple Cocktails (Other Than Piña Coladas)

While bartenders across the country are finally improving the piña colada, pineapple is also excellent in other drinks. From incredible mojitos to sake-based punch, here are nine amazing pineapple cocktails.

1. Pineapple Mojitos

Chef Jose Enrique's incredible take on the classic cocktail is made with a rich brown sugar-pineapple syrup, rum, mint and club soda.

2. Pineapple Pico

Pineapple pico de gallo adds flavor and texture to this fantastic tropical drink. Plus, the leftover pico de gallo is great with grilled fish, as a dip or on top of ice cream.

3. Blackberry-Pineapple Sidecar

Cocktail consultant Ryan Magarian's version of a sidecar is deliciously fruity.

4. Pineapple Cosmopolitans

How do you upgrade a Cosmopolitan? With fresh pineapple.

5. Pineapple-Rum Coolers

Bobby Flay's refreshing cocktail is perfect for a cookout.

6. Citrus, Brandy and Pineapple Punch

Nutmeg adds fantastic spice to this easy brandy punch.

7. Pineapple-Sake Sangria with Jalapeño

This sake-based punch features an easy-to-make jalapeño syrup.

8. Wicked Games

Pear brandy and mezcal star in this pineapple-and-ginger-flavored cocktail.

9. Jala-piña

Fresh pineapple juice sweetens this superb take on a margarita.

Related: Party Punches

Tropical Island Drinks

5 Best Tiki Bars in the US