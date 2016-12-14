9 Best Gooey Caramel Holiday Desserts

Craving something sweet?
Don't listen to what people say. We know the holiday season is all about sweets and we're here to help you reach your holiday dessert potential.
Here are nine amazing holiday desserts to make with incredible caramel.
1. Dulce de Leche Crispies
This adult version of the classic Rice Krispies Treat features gooey dulce de leche instead of marshmallows.
2. Dulce de Leche Layer Cake
Chef Scott Conant's gorgeous cake is flavored with nutty liqueur and frosted with a lightly sweetened meringue.
3. Dulce de Leche, Coconut and Chocolate Chip Magic Bars
Smoky bacon in the filling takes these dessert bars over-the-top.
4. Dulce de Leche Napoleons
Crisp phyllo triangles are filled with warm caramel.
5. Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding
Five ingredients are all you need for this speedy dessert.
6. Dulce de Leche Crêpes
"We Argentinians have a very sweet tooth," says chef Francis Mallmann, who fills crêpes with the Latin caramel sauce and tops them with whipped cream.
7. Dunked Dulce de Leche Doughnuts
Dulce de leche flavors both these gluten-free doughnuts and their glaze.
8. Banoffee Pie
This delicious cross between a banana and toffee pie is made with dulce de leche, bananas and a thin layer of chocolate.
9. Caramel-Apple Ice Cream
Swirling caramelized apples with dulce de leche into vanilla ice cream makes an incredible dessert.