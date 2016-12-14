9 Best Gooey Caramel Holiday Desserts

Don't listen to what people say. We know the holiday season is all about sweets and we're here to help you reach your holiday dessert potential.

Here are nine amazing holiday desserts to make with incredible caramel.

This adult version of the classic Rice Krispies Treat features gooey dulce de leche instead of marshmallows.

Chef Scott Conant's gorgeous cake is flavored with nutty liqueur and frosted with a lightly sweetened meringue.

Smoky bacon in the filling takes these dessert bars over-the-top.

Crisp phyllo triangles are filled with warm caramel.

Five ingredients are all you need for this speedy dessert.

"We Argentinians have a very sweet tooth," says chef Francis Mallmann, who fills crêpes with the Latin caramel sauce and tops them with whipped cream.



These fantastic gluten-free doughnuts are made with light brown sugar and dulce de leche, a sweet, caramelized milk, which doubles as a delicious glaze. KAMRAN SIDDIQI

Dulce de leche flavors both these gluten-free doughnuts and their glaze.

© Kamran Siddiqi

This delicious cross between a banana and toffee pie is made with dulce de leche, bananas and a thin layer of chocolate.

Swirling caramelized apples with dulce de leche into vanilla ice cream makes an incredible dessert.