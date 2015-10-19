9 Best Fall Sides for Roast Chicken

From luscious pumpkin mashed potatoes to tangy mustard greens, here are nine fantastic fall sides to serve with juicy, crispy-skinned roast chicken.

No roast chicken dinner is complete without one or two delicious sides. From luscious pumpkin mashed potatoes to tangy mustard greens, here are nine fantastic fall sides to serve with juicy, crispy-skinned roast chicken.

1. Buttery Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes
F&W's Justin Chapple mixes canned pumpkin puree into his silky mashed potatoes.

2. Shredded Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
Coarsely shredding brussels sprouts before roasting gives them fantastic texture.

3. Spice Roasted Butternut Squash
This simple fall side features cayenne pepper, cumin and coriander.

4. Maple-Ginger-Roasted Vegetables with Pecans
Upgrade classic roasted vegetables with sweet maple syrup and fresh nutmeg.

5. Mustard Greens with Apple Cider-Dijon Dressing
This delicious, crunchy side salad is made with tart Granny Smith apples.

6. Mashed Potatoes with Butternut Squash
For a terrific fall twist on mashed potatoes, add sweet butternut squash.

7. Wilted Swiss Chard with Warm Piccata Vinaigrette
These tasty sautéed greens combine the typical piccata flavors of lemon, capers and garlic.

8. Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic
It doesn't get any easier than this classic recipe.

Grace Parisi makes whole roasted carrots the star of this easy side dish.

9. Creamed Kale
Star chef Tyler Florence's rich and delicious side dish highlights kale instead of traditional spinach.

