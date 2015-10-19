9 Best Fall Sides for Roast Chicken

No roast chicken dinner is complete without one or two delicious sides. From luscious pumpkin mashed potatoes to tangy mustard greens, here are nine fantastic fall sides to serve with juicy, crispy-skinned roast chicken.

1. Buttery Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes

F&W's Justin Chapple mixes canned pumpkin puree into his silky mashed potatoes.

2. Shredded Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

Coarsely shredding brussels sprouts before roasting gives them fantastic texture.

3. Spice Roasted Butternut Squash

This simple fall side features cayenne pepper, cumin and coriander.

4. Maple-Ginger-Roasted Vegetables with Pecans

Upgrade classic roasted vegetables with sweet maple syrup and fresh nutmeg.

5. Mustard Greens with Apple Cider-Dijon Dressing

This delicious, crunchy side salad is made with tart Granny Smith apples.

© Christina Holmes

6. Mashed Potatoes with Butternut Squash

For a terrific fall twist on mashed potatoes, add sweet butternut squash.

7. Wilted Swiss Chard with Warm Piccata Vinaigrette

These tasty sautéed greens combine the typical piccata flavors of lemon, capers and garlic.

© Christina Holmes

8. Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic

It doesn't get any easier than this classic recipe.

Grace Parisi makes whole roasted carrots the star of this easy side dish.

9. Creamed Kale

Star chef Tyler Florence's rich and delicious side dish highlights kale instead of traditional spinach.

© John Kernick

