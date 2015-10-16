9 Best Fall Polenta Recipes

Creamy, cheesy polenta is easy to make and fantastic blank canvas for roasted fall vegetables. Here, nine best polenta recipes to make this fall.

1. Butternut Squash-Polenta Gratin

This cheesy polenta is layered with thin slices of butternut squash and Parmesan cheese.

2. Baked Polenta with Mushrooms

In the time it takes to heat up frozen lasagna, you can make a from-scratch layered polenta dish that’s every bit as satisfying.

3. Beef Shank Sauce Over Polenta

This simple sauce is packed with deliciously marbled meat.

4. Polenta with Pinto Beans and Roasted Vegetables

Fast and healthy, this vegetarian dish is made with a slew of vegetables including sweet potatoes, cauliflower and red onion wedges.

5. Baked Butternut Squash-and-Cheese Polenta

This crusty baked polenta is swirled with mashed butternut squash and smoked Gouda cheese.

6. Soft Polenta with Mixed Mushrooms and Gremolata

Chef Suzanne Goin adores the straightforward flavors in this vegetarian dish: the sautéed mushrooms and greens and the tangy mascarpone that melts into the creamy polenta.

7. Polenta with Meat Sauce

This is comfort food at its finest: a quick-cooking Bolognese sauce, made with sausage, tomatoes, aromatic vegetables, and a touch of light cream, served over a mound of earthy polenta.

8. Sage Polenta

Creamy polenta is incredible finished with sage-infused melted butter.

9. Grilled Polenta with Mushrooms and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds add a delicious crunch to this perfect early fall dish.

