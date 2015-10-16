9 Best Fall Polenta Recipes

Creamy, cheesy polenta is easy to make and fantastic blank canvas for roasted fall vegetables. Here, nine best polenta recipes to make this fall.

F&W Editors
October 16, 2015

1. Butternut Squash-Polenta Gratin 
This cheesy polenta is layered with thin slices of butternut squash and Parmesan cheese.

2. Baked Polenta with Mushrooms 
In the time it takes to heat up frozen lasagna, you can make a from-scratch layered polenta dish that’s every bit as satisfying.

3. Beef Shank Sauce Over Polenta 
This simple sauce is packed with deliciously marbled meat.

4. Polenta with Pinto Beans and Roasted Vegetables 
Fast and healthy, this vegetarian dish is made with a slew of vegetables including sweet potatoes, cauliflower and red onion wedges.

5. Baked Butternut Squash-and-Cheese Polenta 
This crusty baked polenta is swirled with mashed butternut squash and smoked Gouda cheese.

6. Soft Polenta with Mixed Mushrooms and Gremolata 
Chef Suzanne Goin adores the straightforward flavors in this vegetarian dish: the sautéed mushrooms and greens and the tangy mascarpone that melts into the creamy polenta.

7. Polenta with Meat Sauce 
This is comfort food at its finest: a quick-cooking Bolognese sauce, made with sausage, tomatoes, aromatic vegetables, and a touch of light cream, served over a mound of earthy polenta.

8. Sage Polenta 
Creamy polenta is incredible finished with sage-infused melted butter.

9. Grilled Polenta with Mushrooms and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds 
Pumpkin seeds add a delicious crunch to this perfect early fall dish.

