9 Best-Ever Tomato Soups

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W's tomato virtuoso Justin Chapple demonstrates the supereasy trick to peeling a tomato. Now that the mystery has been solved, make a heaping, healthy batch of tomato soup. Here, nine of F&W's best-ever tomato soup recipes to try today:

1. Tomato Soup with Feta, Olives and Cucumbers

This pretty, fresh-tasting tomato soup is David Chang’s riff on Greek salad: He tops it with tomatoes, olives, honeyed cucumbers and feta.

2. Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Soup with Cheese Panini

This recipe riffs on the classic American combination of cream of tomato soup alongside grilled cheese sandwiches. In addition to fresh tomato, the recipe calls for plump, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes—they contribute loads of flavor and give the soup a thick, luscious texture.

3. Summery Fresh Tomato Soup

The secret to this creamy, delicate, fresh tomato soup is sweet onion, which cuts the acidity of the tomato.

4. Roasted Green Tomato Basil Soup in Sourdough

This beautiful green soup pairs the tartness of green tomatoes with fragrant basil and thyme. Once you’ve finished off the soup you can eat the sourdough bread bowl.

5. Two-Tomato Soup with Fennel

For this comforting soup, chef Alex Guarnaschelli cooks fresh and canned tomatoes separately for layers of flavor. She then purees some of the soup and leaves the rest chunky to give it a lovely texture.

6. Chunky Tomato Soup

This super-fast soup requires just 15 minutes of active cooking time.

7. Smoky Tomato Soup with Maple-Candied Bacon

The bright flavors of tomato, orange juice and smoked paprika make this soup perfect for summer, as does its versatility: It's delicious chilled or hot.

8. Chilled Green Tomato Soup with Tomato Confit

"The quality of the tomatoes is key in this recipe," star chef Gabriel Kreuther says. "Try to find heirloom Brandywines—they have a lot more flesh."

9. Icy Tomato Soup

Plum tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and tomato paste ensure that this soup is ultra-tomatoey.

Related: More Warming Soups

11 Fantastic Gazpacho Recipes

27 Excellent Ideas for Tomatoes