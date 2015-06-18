9 Best-Ever Recipes to Take Camping

These nine delicious foods are great for post-hike snacks and open-fire cooking. They're sure to make everyone a super happy camper.

1. Chunky Granola

This crispy, lightly sweet, brittle-like granola is made with high-fiber oats and protein-rich seeds, including flaxseeds, which are also high in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

2. French Press Brewed Coffee

A French press makes full-flavored coffee with a rich body.

3. Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze

Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe.

4. Grilled Camp Bread

This is Tim Love's version of Texas camp bread (aka pan de campo). It's called camp bread because it's usually cooked outside on a grill or in a cast-iron skillet set over an open fire.

5. Double-Pork, Double-Cheese Burgers

Sang Yoon first learned the benefits of making burgers with more than one kind of meat when he tried a beef-pork patty at a little corner stand in Atlanta. For his impressive version, he uses chopped smoky bacon to enrich ground pork. Just before the burgers are done, he tops them with Camembert (for creaminess) and Gorgonzola (for more creaminess, as well as pungency).

6. Crosshatch Hot Dogs on Grilled Croissants

These sweet-savory glazed hot dogs are cut in a crosshatch pattern to help them cook faster on a grill or over an open fire.

7. Fruit-and-Nut Trail Mix

This roasted nut mix will keep you satisfied during your camping activities.

8. Banana-Nutella S'Mores

A classic camping recipe, this version incorporates bananas (and Nutella, of course).

9. Campfire Feijoada

Feijoada, Brazil's national dish of stewed, smoked meats and black beans, is typically made with dried beef called carne seca. Here, it's made with beef jerky—a camping snack staple.

