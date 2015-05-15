9 Best Egg Breakfasts to Make with Spring Produce

From fava bean frittatas to poached eggs with silky avocado hollandaise, these nine egg breakfasts make great use of spring produce.
1. Garden Frittata
Fava beans, peas and scallions star in this terrific fritatta, which can be made with whatever spring vegetables are on hand.
2. Shakshuka with Fennel and Feta
F&W's Gail Simmons loves these eggs cooked in tomato and bell pepper sauce.
3. Baked Spring Vegetable Omelet with Goat Cheese and Mint
This terrific omelet features asparagus, peas and zucchini.
4. Bacon-and-Leek Quiche
Try a lightly honeyed, citrusy white wine with this rich quiche.
5. Avocado Hollandaise
Upgrade poached eggs with creamy, avocado hollandaise.
6. Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado
This hearty breakfast sandwich is ready in just 20 minutes.
7. Watercress-Fontina Souffléed Omelet
What's the secret to this fluffy omelet? Beat the egg whites until they form soft peaks, then fold them into the yolks.
8. Scallion Scrambled Eggs with Potato Chips
F&W chef-in-residence Hugh Acheson's luscious serves his scallion-studded eggs with kettle-cooked potato chips.
9. Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt
Francis Mallman's spring version of a Spanish tortilla requires just five ingredients, plus salt and pepper.
