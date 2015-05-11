9 Best DIY Condiments for Hot Dogs

In the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips, grill master Justin Chapple demonstrates that by spiralizing your hot dog, you can achieve an optimal condiment-to-dog ratio in every bite. Here are nine killer DIY condiments for you to take your dogs to new heights.

1. Chowchow

This slightly tangy Southern vegetable relish is terrific with everything from hot dogs to corn bread and is a perfect way to preserve summer produce like bell peppers and green tomatoes.

2. Sweet Pickle Relish

This spicy-sweet relish also pairs nicely with crispy French fries.

3. Sweet-and-Sour Pineapple Chutney

Mixing sweet pineapple, onion and vinegar with a quick, light caramel sauce results in a fabulous sweet-and-sour chutney.

4. Golden Yellow Mustard

Like most homemade mustards, this one tastes best after resting overnight, once the flavors have had time to mellow.

5. Smoky Pimento Relish

Jam-packed with caraway seeds, this rich, smoky relish is as healthy as it is vibrant.

6. Hoisin Barbecue Sauce

Like ketchup in an American barbecue sauce, the Chinese condiment hoisin provides a satisfying contrast of sweet, salty and aromatic flavors.

7. Pickled Red Onions

These onions are a fabulous addition to hot dogs, burgers or other grilled meat.

8. Three-Chile Beef Chili

With coffee, dark beer, smoky bacon and three kinds of chiles, this is one deep, rich, spicy beef chili.

9. Whiskey-Cheese Fondue

Amp up your cheese dog with this terrific cheddar-Jack cheese fondue. The whiskey adds a great kick.

