9 Best Dishes to Make with Leftover Easter Eggs

Did you stock up on eggs too aggressively in the run-up to Easter? We have nine ways to use them up, from superfast breakfast sandwiches to vibrant spring vegetable omelets.
1. Sriracha-and-Wasabi Deviled Eggs
These spicy deviled eggs are a great way to use up leftover hard-boiled eggs.
2. Pickled Beets and Eggs
Sweet beets pickled in apple cider vinegar makes a great brine for pickling hard-boiled eggs.
3. Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt
This delicious spring version of a Spanish tortilla is great for a crowd.
4. Salade Niçoise
Use whatever vegetables are on hand for this classic French salad.
5. Curried-Egg Tea Sandwiches
What's the secret to these delicious finger sandwiches? Curry powder and orange zest.
6. Baked Spring Vegetable Omelet with Goat Cheese and Mint
This terrific baked omelet recipe features asparagus, peas and zucchini.
7. Broccoli Frittata
Chef Marc Murphy makes this "breakfast pizza" for his kids.
8. Ultimate Breakfast Sandwiches
15 minutes is all you need for these delicious breakfast sandwiches served on English muffins.
9. Scrambled Eggs with Herbed Croutons
Stirring delicious herbed croutons directly into creamy scrambled eggs eliminates the need fora side of toast.
