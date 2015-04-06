9 Best Dishes to Make with Leftover Easter Eggs

Did you stock up on eggs too aggressively in the run-up to Easter? We have nine ways to use them up, from superfast breakfast sandwiches to vibrant spring vegetable omelets.

1. Sriracha-and-Wasabi Deviled Eggs

These spicy deviled eggs are a great way to use up leftover hard-boiled eggs.

2. Pickled Beets and Eggs

Sweet beets pickled in apple cider vinegar makes a great brine for pickling hard-boiled eggs.

3. Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt

This delicious spring version of a Spanish tortilla is great for a crowd.

4. Salade Niçoise

Use whatever vegetables are on hand for this classic French salad.

5. Curried-Egg Tea Sandwiches

What's the secret to these delicious finger sandwiches? Curry powder and orange zest.

6. Baked Spring Vegetable Omelet with Goat Cheese and Mint

This terrific baked omelet recipe features asparagus, peas and zucchini.

7. Broccoli Frittata

Chef Marc Murphy makes this "breakfast pizza" for his kids.

8. Ultimate Breakfast Sandwiches

15 minutes is all you need for these delicious breakfast sandwiches served on English muffins.

9. Scrambled Eggs with Herbed Croutons

Stirring delicious herbed croutons directly into creamy scrambled eggs eliminates the need fora side of toast.

