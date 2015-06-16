9 Best Cinnamon Brunch Recipes

There's nothing like waking up to the sweet smell of cinnamon-spiced baked goods on a weekend morning. (Especially if it's a big batch of waffle-ironed cinnamon rolls!) Here, nine of F&W's best cinnamon brunch recipes to try your hand at:

1. Cinnamon Polenta Pancakes

Using polenta (cornmeal) in addition to white flour in these pancakes makes them especially satisfying, as the ground whole grain delivers lots of fiber and a good amount of protein.

2. Apple Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Warm, fragrant and spiced with cinnamon apples, this wonderful quinoa breakfast bowl is a great way to start the morning.

3. Cinnamon-Honey Granola

This delicious granola is made with just six ingredients; rolled oats, honey, chopped pecans, cinnamon, salt and walnut oil, which adds an extra-nutty flavor.

4. Fried Cinnamon-Sugar-Ricotta Fritters

Gluten-free or not, these fritters are perfect: fluffy, light and just sweet enough.

5. Molasses-Cinnamon Cake Doughnuts

These deliciously rich doughnuts are even better dipped in chocolate glaze.

6. Glazed Cinnamon Rolls with Pecan Swirls

Baking these cinnamon rolls in big batches makes the effort worth it—they take time but are so satisfying.

7. Cinnamon Maple Polenta Breakfast with Sautéed Apples

A bowl of creamy polenta is a great breakfast. The added sweetness of maple syrup and cinnamon makes this polenta a morning favorite.

8. Cinnamon-Raisin Bread Custard with Fresh Berries

Chef Bradley Ogden's 1987 recipe for ultrarich bread pudding is perfect for dessert or brunch. It can be made with store-bought bread, but it's best made with a fresh bakery loaf, sliced 1/2 inch thick.

9. Amaranth Breakfast Porridge with Cinnamon and Sugar

This sweet, gluten-free amaranth breakfast porridge is classically flavored with cinnamon and sugar.

