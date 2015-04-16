9 Best Bundt Cakes

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals how to roast a chicken using a Bundt pan. The method results in extra-crispy, crazy-delicious skin all over. Of course, that’s not the only thing a Bundt pan is good for. Here, nine recipes for a Bundt pan’s original purpose: Bundt cake.

1. Lemon Bundt Cake

Baker Matt Lewis achieves lemon-cake bliss by using the zest of ten lemons and a little lemon extract to get the flavor just right.

2. Reverse Marble Bundt Cake

Not-too-sweet and pleasantly dense, this cake is as good for breakfast as it is for dessert.

3. Coconut Chiffon Bundt Cake with Coconut Frosting

Here's the perfect version of a homespun American classic.

4. Applesauce-Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake

A pinch of black pepper gives this spiced cake a terrific kick.

5. Porter Bundt Cake with Whiskey-Caramel Sauce

This richly flavored cake features quintessential Irish ingredients like dark porter beer, dark brown sugar and whiskey.

6. Double-Chocolate Bundt Cake with Ganache Glaze

Many Bundt cakes are heavy and buttery, but this one is surprisingly light and incredibly moist under its silky chocolate glaze.

7. Buttermilk Bundt Cake with Lemon Glaze

This is the ultimate buttermilk Bundt cake, nicely browned on the outside with a soft, tender crumb.

8. Spiced Upside-Down Apple Bundt Cake

The crunchy streusel on this cake is extraordinarily crisp.

9. Cherry, Vanilla and Olive Oil Buckle Bundt with Almond Streusel

This vanilla-scented olive oil cake is completely dairy-free.

