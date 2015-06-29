9 Best 5-Ingredient Recipes for the Grill

Keep it simple when planning this year's Fourth of July menu. These nine excellent recipes pack a ton of flavor and call for just five ingredients or less.

1. Grilled Chicken Breasts with Grapefruit Glaze

Simply prepared yet special, these chicken breasts are grilled and basted with a bitter, tart, and sweet glaze.

2. Honey-Buttered Grilled Corn

Spreading butter, honey and a pinch of spicy cayenne over fresh corn on the cob, then grilling it in the husk, makes it insanely good—sweet with a hint of heat.

3. Soy-Marinated Flank Steak

This simple grilled steak is marinated in a mix of olive oil, soy sauce, sugar, garlic and sesame oil.

4. Grilled Oysters with Chorizo Butter

No shucking necessary: Once the oysters open on the grill, simply top them with a smoky, tangy butter.

5. Citrus-Soy Squid

While this squid is tasty after 30 minutes of marinating in miring soy sauce and yuzu juice, an extra half hour makes a big difference in the flavor.

6. Grilled Scallops with Honeydew-Avocado Salsa

The salsa served with these grilled scallops is what wine geeks call "round in flavor," meaning it's not too tart or tangy, and it would be excellent with an equally "round" oaked California Chardonnay.

7. Grilled Lettuces

Surprisingly, lettuce is fabulous grilled! If you're bored with the same old salads, try this one; it's really special and different.

8. Grilled Chicken Breasts with Lemon and Thyme

A bold mixture of red-pepper flakes, garlic, thyme, lemon juice, and olive oil serves as a spicy marinade for bone-in chicken breasts. If you want your chicken spicier still, increase the red pepper or leave the breasts in the marinade for an hour or two.

9. Grilled Honeydew Wedges with Lime Sugar

Honeydew melon is so sweet, it caramelizes beautifully—and almost instantly—on the grill.

