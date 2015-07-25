9 Berry Dishes for Brunch

How many can you make before summer ends?
Take advantage of juicy summer berries with these terrific brunch recipes including jumbo-size muffins and super-easy smoothies.
1. Brioche French Toast with Fresh Berry Compote
Take french toast up a notch with an easy 10-minute compote made with summer berries.
2. Raspberry-Chia Seed Scones
These fruit-packed scones are the perfect summer breakfast treat.
3. Blue-Barb Jam
Fresh blueberries are paired with rhubarb in this quick summer jam.
4. Mixed-Berry Dutch Baby
Raspberries, blackberries and strawberries star in this fantastic German pancake.
5. Blueberry Hand Pies
These crisp, flaky hand pies have amazing berry flavor.
6. Spiced Chia Pudding with Blackberries and Granola
Nutrient-rich chia seeds make this a filling morning breakfast.
7. Very Blueberry Smoothie
Have an abundance of summer berries? Make this delicious 5-ingredient smoothie.
8. Blueberry Coconut Pancakes
These gluten-free pancakes are studded with fresh blueberries.
9. Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins
Cookbook author and hunter Georgia Pellegrini's summery mega-muffins have crispy sugar tops.
