9 Berry Dishes for Brunch

Take advantage of juicy summer berries with these terrific brunch recipes including jumbo-size muffins and super-easy smoothies.

1. Brioche French Toast with Fresh Berry Compote

Take french toast up a notch with an easy 10-minute compote made with summer berries.

2. Raspberry-Chia Seed Scones

These fruit-packed scones are the perfect summer breakfast treat.

3. Blue-Barb Jam

Fresh blueberries are paired with rhubarb in this quick summer jam.

4. Mixed-Berry Dutch Baby

Raspberries, blackberries and strawberries star in this fantastic German pancake.

5. Blueberry Hand Pies

These crisp, flaky hand pies have amazing berry flavor.

6. Spiced Chia Pudding with Blackberries and Granola

Nutrient-rich chia seeds make this a filling morning breakfast.

7. Very Blueberry Smoothie

Have an abundance of summer berries? Make this delicious 5-ingredient smoothie.

8. Blueberry Coconut Pancakes

These gluten-free pancakes are studded with fresh blueberries.

9. Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins

Cookbook author and hunter Georgia Pellegrini's summery mega-muffins have crispy sugar tops.



