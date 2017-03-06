9 Banh Mi Recipes for Desk Lunch Domination

The classic Vietnamese sandwich, typically made on a crusty baguette with pâté, cold cuts and vegetables, is easy to whip together at home. Here, nine delicious recipes that will change your lunch forever.

This American take on a Vietnamese classic pairs watermelon pickles, which are popular in the South, with beef tenderloin and a sesame mayonnaise. The pickles are gingery, sweet and spicy—the perfect counterpart to mildly flavored meat.

Lemongrass is the classic seasoning for Vietnamese-style grilled pork or chicken, but chef Charles Phan likes to use fragrant Chinese five-spice powder instead.

© Eva Kolenko

F&W's Justin Chapple makes his best-ever tuna banh mi by mixing canned tuna, lime juice, fish sauce and jalapeño and spooning it onto a crusty baguette spread with mayonnaise.

Here’s a great way to use leftover beef stew.

Silken tofu blended with lemongrass and lime juice is a terrific dairy-free stand-in for mayonnaise in this riff on the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich.

This simple sandwich is filled with peppery pork and spiked with hoisin sauce.

This incredible sandwich combines sweet, sour, crunchy and soft into one delicious—and portable—package.

What makes this banh mi riff Russian? The chopped beets and horseradish mayo that are layered with the chicken, lettuce and vinegary carrots.

The juicy pork in these sandwiches is soaked overnight in a garlicky brine for extra flavor.