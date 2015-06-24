9 Baller Beer-tails for July Fourth

A hot summer’s day calls for a frosty cold mug of beer—especially when that hot day is America’s birthday. Take your Fourth of July brews to new heights by making them into sublime, spritzy cocktails. Here, nine exceptional beer cocktails for your Fourth of July party.

1. Amberjack

This ultra-apply cocktail is made with apple vodka, Calvados and tart apple lambic.

2. Brewsky Sangria

Sommelier Roger Kugler's tangy beer-based sangria was inspired by a British customer's request for a shandy, a refreshing blend of lager beer and lemonade or soda.

3. Belgian 75

This take on the classic French 75 calls for beer instead of Champagne. Here, the drink is made with a dry, delicate Belgian beer called Orval, but any Belgian ale would be delicious.

4. Low Approach

This cocktail is low in alcohol, making it the perfect day drink.

5. Spiked Mango Michelada

A shot of tequila and a spiced rim give this cool, frothy Mexican beer cocktail a nice kick.

6. Edna’s Lunchbox

This deliciously refreshing drink is an unlikely mix of three ingredients: fresh orange juice, amaretto and light beer. The key to the surprisingly tasty cocktail: a frosty mug.

7. Trailer Park Smash

This unusual rye and beer punch is sweetened with caraway syrup. It's cheekily garnished with two bottles of Miller High LIfe.

8. Full Scotch-Irish Breakfast

Maple syrup, lemon curd and a whole egg are shaken with rye whiskey and stout beer in this awesome drink. It's mixologist Bill Norris's tribute to the Scotch-Irish pioneers who were the first to distill whiskey in America.

9. The Better Avenue

Beet juice adds tons of earthy flavor to this savory pitcher drink.

