9 Awesome Ways to Eat Summer Berries for Breakfast

As summer slowly winds down, so, too, do your opportunities to eat fantastic seasonal fruits. It’s time to take advantage of those sweet juicy raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries by eating them early and often. Here, nine spectacular ways to eat bountiful summer berries for breakfast.

1. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait

Blueberries add the perfect sweet bite to this healthy breakfast parfait. You can’t beat the combination of fresh berries, yogurt and granola.

2. Raspberry-Chia Seed Scones

These fruit-packed scones are an irresistible summer morning breakfast treat.

3. Oatmeal with Strawberries, Toasted Walnuts and Skyr

This lovely berry porridge, made with rolled oats, is especially good because it’s not too sweet: There’s no added sugar.

4. Blueberry Dutch Baby

Cookbook author Ben Mims uses pomegranate juice to sweeten the batter for this light and berry-rich pancake.

5. Very Berry Polenta Breakfast Bowl

A great alternative to a traditional oatmeal breakfast, this berry polenta breakfast bowl is equally warm, satisfying and fresh.

6. Spiced Strawberries with Yogurt

Heidi Swanson says this breakfast salad is all about the berries—if the strawberries aren't great, consider swapping with another berry, such as blackberries.

7. Chilled Make-Ahead Summer Oatmeal

This is one of chef Michael Romano's favorite recipes.

8. Quinoa and Berry Breakfast Bowl

Power through your day with a quinoa breakfast bowl.

9. Very Blueberry Smoothie

This wonderful smoothie is for blueberry lovers or for when you have an abundance of summer berries.

Related: More Great Recipes for Strawberries

Delicious Breakfast Drinks

19 Spectacular Blueberry Brunch Recipes