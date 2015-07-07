9 Awesome Corn Soups to Make This Summer

Sweet summer corn is delicious on its own, but the vitamin B-rich kernels are also terrific in soup. From refreshing vichyssoise to hearty chowder, here are nine amazing corn soups to make this season.

1. Corn Vichyssoise

What's the secret to this quick, healthy recipe? Simmering the soup with corn cobs amps up the flavor.

2. Shrimp and Corn Chowder

This Ecuadoran-inspired soup features grated plantain and tangy corn salsa.

3. Corn Soup with Vadouvan

F&W Best New Chef 2014 Ari Taymor's delicious soup gets a triple hit of corn from a corn cob broth, corn juice and fresh corn kernels.

4. Chicken and Corn Soup

This hearty summer soup is great for weekday lunches because it can easily be made ahead of time.

5. Smoky Ham-and-Corn Chowder

Simmering ham rind and corn cobs in water makes a fast, tasty stock for this creamy chowder.

6. Summer Lima Bean & Corn Soup

Fresh summer vegetables star in this fast soup.

7. Raw Sweet Corn and Cashew Chowder

Adding vitamin-A rich spinach makes this fantastic recipe part-soup, part-salad.

8. Corn and Bacon Soup with Jalapeño Crema

Star chef Wolfgang Puck's smoky, bacon-studded soup is made with both creamy grated corn and sautéed kernels.

9. Corn-and-Cod Chowder

This New England-style chowder is a comfort-food classic.

