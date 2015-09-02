9 Awesome Back-to-School Snacks You Can Make Ahead of Time

Get ready for school lunches and after-school snack-time with these nine amazing make-ahead recipes.

1. Back-to-School Raspberry Granola Bars

These crumbly, delicious snack bars travel well and are great with any flavor of jam.

2. Nutritional Yeast Popcorn

Upgrade the classic snack with nutritional yeast, which adds cheesy, nutty flavor and extra protein.

3. Fruit-and-Nut Trail Mix

Kids will love this healthy roasted nut mix made with dried apricots and banana chips.

4. Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet potatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper is all you need for these simple chips.

5. Greek-Style Yogurt

This thick, creamy, homemade yogurt can be refrigerated for up to three weeks.

6. Baked Naan Chips

Pack school lunch boxes with these fast oven-baked chips and this quick and easy hummus.

7. Cranberry-Walnut Power Bars

These nutrient-packed bars can be made with all kinds of nuts and dried fruit.

8. Banana Muffins

Cocoa nibs swirled into these banana muffins add great crunch and texture.

9. Maple-Soy Snack Mix

Thai curry paste gives this sweet-salty mix terrific heat.

