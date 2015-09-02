9 Awesome Back-to-School Snacks You Can Make Ahead of Time

Get ready for school lunches and after-school snack-time with these nine amazing make-ahead recipes.
1. Back-to-School Raspberry Granola Bars
These crumbly, delicious snack bars travel well and are great with any flavor of jam.
2. Nutritional Yeast Popcorn
Upgrade the classic snack with nutritional yeast, which adds cheesy, nutty flavor and extra protein.
3. Fruit-and-Nut Trail Mix
Kids will love this healthy roasted nut mix made with dried apricots and banana chips.
4. Baked Sweet Potato Chips
Sweet potatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper is all you need for these simple chips.
5. Greek-Style Yogurt
This thick, creamy, homemade yogurt can be refrigerated for up to three weeks.
6. Baked Naan Chips
Pack school lunch boxes with these fast oven-baked chips and this quick and easy hummus.
7. Cranberry-Walnut Power Bars
These nutrient-packed bars can be made with all kinds of nuts and dried fruit.
8. Banana Muffins
Cocoa nibs swirled into these banana muffins add great crunch and texture.
9. Maple-Soy Snack Mix
Thai curry paste gives this sweet-salty mix terrific heat.