9 Awesome Back-to-School Snacks You Can Make Ahead of Time

Ideal for school bake sales or lunch boxes, these tasty granola bars are quick to put together with pantry staples.

Get ready for school lunches and after-school snack-time with these nine amazing make-ahead recipes.

F&W Editors
September 02, 2015

Get ready for school lunches and after-school snack-time with these nine amazing make-ahead recipes.

1. Back-to-School Raspberry Granola Bars 
These crumbly, delicious snack bars travel well and are great with any flavor of jam.

2. Nutritional Yeast Popcorn 
Upgrade the classic snack with nutritional yeast, which adds cheesy, nutty flavor and extra protein.

We know you'll be busy once school is back in session, so the best way to get everything done is to make things ahead of time. Get ready for school lunches and after-school snack-time with these nine make-ahead recipes like baked sweet potato chips, maple-soy snack mix and banana muffins.

3. Fruit-and-Nut Trail Mix 
Kids will love this healthy roasted nut mix made with dried apricots and banana chips.

4. Baked Sweet Potato Chips 
Sweet potatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper is all you need for these simple chips.

Sweet potatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper is all you need for these simple chips.

5. Greek-Style Yogurt 
This thick, creamy, homemade yogurt can be refrigerated for up to three weeks.

6. Baked Naan Chips 
Pack school lunch boxes with these fast oven-baked chips and this quick and easy hummus.

Pack school lunch boxes with these fast oven-baked chips and this quick and easy hummus.

7. Cranberry-Walnut Power Bars 
These nutrient-packed bars can be made with all kinds of nuts and dried fruit.

8. Banana Muffins
Cocoa nibs swirled into these banana muffins add great crunch and texture.

9. Maple-Soy Snack Mix
Thai curry paste gives this sweet-salty mix terrific heat.

Thai curry paste gives this sweet-salty mix terrific heat.

Related:School Lunch: Reinvented
Make-Ahead Snacks
Snack Bars

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up