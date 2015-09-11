9 Apple Desserts for a Sweet New Year

On Rosh Hashanah, it's tradition to dip apples in honey to symbolize a sweet new year. From fluffy apple cake to frozen-yogurt sundaes, here are nine fantastic apple desserts to make for the Jewish holiday.

1. Apple Blintz Hand Pies

Tart and sweet apples are combined with farmer cheese and cinnamon for these miniature pies.

2. Apple Dumplings

Frozen puff-pastry sheets make quick work of these sweet, flaky desserts.

We like pretty much any kind of dumpling and that definitely includes these apple dumplings. In this dish, apples baked in flaky pastry with cinnamon sugar are irresistible. They're even better with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. And to save preparation time, we use frozen puff-pastry sheets. Food & Wine

3. Apple Sharlotka

This Russian apple cake is deliciously light and fluffy.

4. Quick Apple Crumble with Lebneh

Warm apples are topped with a quick granola crumble in this fast, 20-minute dessert.

5. Glazed Apple Fritters

Every bite of these amazing doughnuts is packed with apples.

6. Apple Cake with Toffee Crust

Both the cake and luscious toffee sauce can easily be made ahead of time.

7. Raisin-Studded Apple Bread Pudding

Upgrade classic bread pudding with sweet golden raisins and crunchy sliced almonds.

8. Maple-Apple Upside-Down Cake

This is the ultimate upside-down cake; maple syrup infuses both the apples and the cake.

9. Apple Pie Sundaes with Cheddar Crust Shards

What's the secret to this amazing frozen-yogurt sundae? Using a slightly tart apple, like a Granny Smith or Pink Lady.

