9 of America's Best Places to Get Bone Broth

Bone broth, long a staple of the kitchen as a component in all kinds of dishes, is rippling out to diners at restaurants and takeout counters across the country. While science is inconclusive on whether it's a health-boosting superfood (it's a cornerstone of the Paleo diet, and proponents say it can help with everything from acne to cellulite), there's no denying that a cup of steaming broth will cure winter blues. Here, nine of the best places in the country to get bone broth.

Bone Deep & Harmony, New York City

Launched in May 2014, Lya Mojica and Taylor Chen make their broth in Harlem in partnership with neighborhood butcher shop The Shambles. You can order for pickup in Chelsea, Harlem, Midtown Manhattan or Katonah, New York. You can also have it delivered in Brooklyn through Good Eggs, or get a monthly or seasonal subscription.

Brodo and Hearth, New York City

Brodo is NYC's broth mecca, the spot where chef Marco Canora began last fall to serve broth by the cup from a window attached to his longstanding Hearth restaurant. On offer are Hearth broth (made with chicken, turkey and beef bones), organic chicken bone broth and grass-fed beef bone broth with add-ins like chile oil, fermented beet juice and bone marrow. And Hearth itself now offers a bone broth tasting menu consisting of grass-fed beef and ginger, Hearth and turmeric, and organic chicken and shiitake.

Asian Box, Palo Alto, CA

Chef Grace Nguyen, formerly of San Francisco's The Slanted Door, took inspiration for her broth from her Vietnamese grandmother, who would make beef pho by simmering bones for hours. Nguyen infuses hers with ginger and cinnamon.

Pistola, Los Angeles

This high-end Italian steakhouse is offering From the Kitchen with Love, a lamb bone broth and Scotch cocktail (yes, you read that right: cocktail), available on the restaurant’s secret cocktail menu, Riserva Pistola.

Medea's Espresso & Juice Bar, Arden, NC

This adorable café now sells beef or chicken bone broth hot by the cup or frozen in 12-ounce containers to bring home.

Hälsa, Washington, DC

This new health-focused fast-food restaurant in the Brookland neighborhood simmers its pork bone broth for two days and then garnishes it with jalapeños and seasonal greens. Add a poached egg for an extra $2.

Cultured Caveman, Portland, OR

A food cart turned brick-and-mortar restaurant, this Paleo-focused spot has been serving grass-fed beef bone broth to health-conscious Portlandians for nearly three years now.

Blackbelly Market, Boulder, CO

This market and butchery attached to Blackbelly restaurant recently starting selling a broth made from pork, beef and poultry bones. It’s available by the cup or in larger sizes to go.

Bare Bones

This delivery service has been shipping its frozen broths across the country for the last year. Choose from beef or chicken.

