9 Amazing Things to Make With a Can of White Beans

From soups to standout mains, here are nine amazing ways to use your pantry stash of canned white beans.

1. White Bean Huevos Rancheros

This is a lighter take on classic huevos rancheros, which can include plenty of refried black beans. In his version, Neal Fraser uses simmered whole white beans; here, the beans are mashed with ham to form the base of the dish, then piled with corn tortillas, fried eggs and queso fresco before broiling. A warm tomato salsa tops it all off.

In this healthier version of the classic Mexican breakfast, mashed white beans replace the traditional refried beans. Beans are a good source of glucose and provide the brain with a steady source of energy.

2. White Beans with Clams

Here, beans are paired with shellfish in a light Basque stew, which makes a tasty first course or simple main dish.

3. White Bean Stew

Making this slightly smoky bean stew is very easy: Just sauté vegetables; add water, ham hock and beans; then let everything simmer. Mixing in a garlic mayonnaise and bitter greens at the table provides additional flavor and depth.

4. Roasted Leek and White Bean Gratin

Fiber-rich white beans are delicious with a lid of bubbly cheese.

5. Creamy Eggplant and White Bean Spread

This spread is like the Hungarian version of baba ghanoush.

6. Giardiniera with Ham and White Beans

This recipe is a nod to pickled vegetables (giardiniera). Baby cauliflower gets soaked in vinegar and sugar, then tossed with snap peas, white beans, ham and sunflower seeds to create a unique main-course dish.

7. White Bean Flatbreads with Prosciutto and Cheese

Great for a party, these flatbreads pack an entire antipasto tray into a single crunchy, gooey snack.

8. Tuna-and-White-Bean Salad

Purists would insist on imported Italian canned tuna fish for the Tuscan classic, but we think plain old tuna from the supermarket is just fine, too. However, make sure the fish is packed in oil; not only will the tuna be infinitely more flavorful, we use the oil as part of the dressing.

9. Olive, Chile and White Bean Crostini

These easy, delicious and spicy crostini come together in just 25 minutes.

© Nicole Franzen

Related: More Recipes for Canned Beans

F&W's Best Bean Recipes

Awesome Black Bean Recipes